EA Sports FC 24 now features Euro 2024, so you can lead your nation to glory by two-footing its geographical neighbours

As of today, June 6, if you hop into EA Sports FC 24, you'll be able to take on a bunch of new content themed around this year's big international tournament - UEFA Euro 2024.

Yep, stop complaining about your mates underperforming in Pro Clubs, it's time to take on the mantle of finally bringing a trophy back to your home, wherever your home is - well, if it happens to be in Europe, otherwise you'll just have to choose a bandwagon to hop onto. Sure, I'm certain your great grandad's French, here are the controls to Kylian Mbappe.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As detailed in EA's press release about the update, you've got a number of ways you can get involved in the game's Euro 2024 festivities. First of all, there's Lead Your Nation mode, which lets you take on the depiction of tournament that's now in the game as one player, either real-world or created, and, well, lead your country to victory. You'll also be able to complete training drills to earn PlayStyles along the way, ensuring there's a bit of progression at play.

The euros are also playable via traditional single-player tournament mode that'll let you take control of your entire team, no matter whether it's one of the 24 qualified countries, or another European nation in the game. There's also the same via kick-off mode, which'll be getting regularly updated “Match of the Day” fixtures that "mirror the authentic tournament matchups". For those that prefer to play against other people, the euros matchups in online friendlies are where to go.

Everyone's In.



Play UEFA EURO 2024 now in #FC24. pic.twitter.com/DAes4Duhij — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) June 6, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For Ultimate Team folks, there'll be plenty of player items designed to "celebrate the players poised to lead their nations on the Path to Glory, breakthrough stars that emerge during the Group Stages, Greats of the Game who shone in past tournaments, and the best players across the whole month".

Oh, and there are European Journey challenges, with a prize that'll be revealed after the tournament ends in July.

“We couldn’t be more thrilled to be introducing UEFA Euro 2024 to EA Sports FC experiences for the very first time, a tournament that creates such excitement, outstanding competition, and moments to remember each year,” said Nick Wlodyka, EA Sports FC's SVP and group general manager. “With this in-game update, fans can make history alongside some of the best players in Europe, living every twist and thrill of the iconic competition’s experience through all 24 federations and a variety of authentic kits, real-life stadiums, game modes and more.”

If you're planning to hop into FC 24 to get in on the Euro 2024 action, here's our regularly updated guide to the best cheap and high-rated players for Ultimate Team's SBCs.