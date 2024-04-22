EAFC 24 Live TOTS upgrade tracker

EAFC’s first ever Team of the Season event kicks off with a special Live TOTS promo, setting out a team of top-performing players whose stats can be boosted even further depending on their team’s performance in the run-in.

A successful push for promotion or title challenge could see them gain an extra +2 on their already juiced stats, whereas bottling it keeps things as they are (which is still quite good by-and-large).

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Live TOTS is also EAFC 24’s first promo to feature players with 3 PlayStyle+ abilities, with legends like Luka Modric (who looks incredible) and new stars like Yann Bisseck getting some seriously fun-looking cards.

But with so many leagues represented - including women’s leagues for the first time and secondary leagues like the Championship - it can be tough to keep up with whether your items are going to receive an upgrade or not. Particularly when the schedules for different teams are so wildly different thanks to fixture congestion and rescheduling due to cup competitions.

That’s where our Live TOTS tracker comes in, where we’ll update the results of each player so you can see how close they are to earning their next upgrade.

Live TOTS players will receive a +1 upgrade if:

Their team win 2 of their next 4 league games

Their team score 8 goals in their next 4 league games

EAFC 24 Live TOTS Tracker