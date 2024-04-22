EAFC 24 Live TOTS upgrade tracker
Live TOTS players can receive an additional +2 boost over their already sky-high stats.
EAFC’s first ever Team of the Season event kicks off with a special Live TOTS promo, setting out a team of top-performing players whose stats can be boosted even further depending on their team’s performance in the run-in.
A successful push for promotion or title challenge could see them gain an extra +2 on their already juiced stats, whereas bottling it keeps things as they are (which is still quite good by-and-large).
Live TOTS is also EAFC 24’s first promo to feature players with 3 PlayStyle+ abilities, with legends like Luka Modric (who looks incredible) and new stars like Yann Bisseck getting some seriously fun-looking cards.
But with so many leagues represented - including women’s leagues for the first time and secondary leagues like the Championship - it can be tough to keep up with whether your items are going to receive an upgrade or not. Particularly when the schedules for different teams are so wildly different thanks to fixture congestion and rescheduling due to cup competitions.
That’s where our Live TOTS tracker comes in, where we’ll update the results of each player so you can see how close they are to earning their next upgrade.
Live TOTS players will receive a +1 upgrade if:
- Their team win 2 of their next 4 league games
- Their team score 8 goals in their next 4 league games
EAFC 24 Live TOTS Tracker
|Live TOTS player
|Team
|Starting Overall
|Current Overall
|Upgrade Tracker
|Luka Modric
|Real Madrid
|94
|94
|Games Won: 1 Goals Scored: 3
|Bruno Fernandes
|Manchester United
|94
|94
|Games Won: 0 Goals Scored:0 (FA Cup doesn't count)
|Jeremy Doku
|Manchester City
|92
|92
|Games Won: 0 Goals Scored:0 (FA Cup doesn't count)
|Leicy Santos
|Atletico Madrid Women
|92
|92
|Games Won: 1 Goals Scored: 5
|Cristian Romero
|Spurs
|92
|92
|Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 0
|Ruben Loftus-Cheek
|AC Milan
|92
|92
|Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 0
|Mohammed Kudus
|West Ham
|92
|92
|Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 2
|Wilfried Zaha
|Galatasaray
|91
|91
|Games Won: 1 Goals Scored: 4
|Yann Bisseck
|Inter Milan
|91
|91
|Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 0
|Jonathan Clauss
|Marseille
|91
|91
|Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 2
|Raphinha
|Barcelona
|91
|91
|Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 2
|Allan Saint-Maximin
|Al-Ahli
|91
|91
|Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 0
|Laia Aleixandri
|Man City Women
|91
|91
|Games Won: 1 Goals Scored: 5
|Piero Hincapie
|Bayer Leverkusen
|90
|90
|Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 1
|Mikel Merino
|Real Sociedad
|90
|90
|Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 1
|Antonee Robinson
|Fulham
|90
|90
|Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 1
|Dominik Szoboszlai
|Liverpool
|90
|90
|Games Won: 1 Goals Scored: 3
|Elisabeth Terland
|Brighton Women
|90
|90
|Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 1
|Max Beier
|Hoffenheim
|89
|89
|Games Won: 1 Goals Scored: 4
|Ben Sheaf
|Coventry
|89
|89
|Games Won: 0 Goals Scored:0 (FA Cup doesn't count)
|Nicolas Otamendi
|Benfica
|89
|89
|Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 0
|Morgan Weaver
|Portland Thorns
|89
|89
|Games Won: 1 Goals Scored: 4
|David Costa
|Lens
|88
|88
|Games Won: 1 Goals Scored: 1
|Mara Alber
|Hoffenheim Women
|88
|88
|Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 1
|Rafa Mujica
|Arouca
|88
|88
|Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 1
|Kai Havertz
|Arsenal
|92
|92
|Games Won: 1 Goals Scored: 2
|Lucas Vazquez
|Real Madrid
|91
|91
|Games Won: 1 Goals Scored: 3
|Mayra Ramirez
|Chelsea Women
|91
|91
|Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 0
|John McGuinn
|Aston Villa
|90
|90
|Games Won: 1 Goals Scored: 3