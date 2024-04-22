Skip to main content
EAFC 24 Live TOTS upgrade tracker

Live TOTS players can receive an additional +2 boost over their already sky-high stats.

A collection of cards from the EAFC 24 Live TOTS promo, including Allan Saint-Maximin, Rafa Mujica, Ben Sheaf, Nicolas Otamendi and Wilfried Zaha.
Image credit: EA Sports
James Billcliffe avatar
Guide by James Billcliffe Guides Editor
Published on

EAFC’s first ever Team of the Season event kicks off with a special Live TOTS promo, setting out a team of top-performing players whose stats can be boosted even further depending on their team’s performance in the run-in.

A successful push for promotion or title challenge could see them gain an extra +2 on their already juiced stats, whereas bottling it keeps things as they are (which is still quite good by-and-large).

Live TOTS is also EAFC 24’s first promo to feature players with 3 PlayStyle+ abilities, with legends like Luka Modric (who looks incredible) and new stars like Yann Bisseck getting some seriously fun-looking cards.

But with so many leagues represented - including women’s leagues for the first time and secondary leagues like the Championship - it can be tough to keep up with whether your items are going to receive an upgrade or not. Particularly when the schedules for different teams are so wildly different thanks to fixture congestion and rescheduling due to cup competitions.

That’s where our Live TOTS tracker comes in, where we’ll update the results of each player so you can see how close they are to earning their next upgrade.

Live TOTS players will receive a +1 upgrade if:

  • Their team win 2 of their next 4 league games
  • Their team score 8 goals in their next 4 league games

EAFC 24 Live TOTS Tracker

Live TOTS player Team Starting Overall Current Overall Upgrade Tracker
Luka Modric Real Madrid 94 94 Games Won: 1 Goals Scored: 3
Bruno Fernandes Manchester United 94 94 Games Won: 0 Goals Scored:0 (FA Cup doesn't count)
Jeremy Doku Manchester City 92 92 Games Won: 0 Goals Scored:0 (FA Cup doesn't count)
Leicy Santos Atletico Madrid Women 92 92 Games Won: 1 Goals Scored: 5
Cristian Romero Spurs 92 92 Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 0
Ruben Loftus-Cheek AC Milan 92 92 Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 0
Mohammed Kudus West Ham 92 92 Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 2
Wilfried Zaha Galatasaray 91 91 Games Won: 1 Goals Scored: 4
Yann Bisseck Inter Milan 91 91 Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 0
Jonathan Clauss Marseille 91 91 Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 2
Raphinha Barcelona 91 91 Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 2
Allan Saint-Maximin Al-Ahli 91 91 Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 0
Laia Aleixandri Man City Women 91 91 Games Won: 1 Goals Scored: 5
Piero Hincapie Bayer Leverkusen 90 90 Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 1
Mikel Merino Real Sociedad 90 90 Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 1
Antonee Robinson Fulham 90 90 Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 1
Dominik Szoboszlai Liverpool 90 90 Games Won: 1 Goals Scored: 3
Elisabeth Terland Brighton Women 90 90 Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 1
Max Beier Hoffenheim 89 89 Games Won: 1 Goals Scored: 4
Ben Sheaf Coventry 89 89 Games Won: 0 Goals Scored:0 (FA Cup doesn't count)
Nicolas Otamendi Benfica 89 89 Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 0
Morgan Weaver Portland Thorns 89 89 Games Won: 1 Goals Scored: 4
David Costa Lens 88 88 Games Won: 1 Goals Scored: 1
Mara Alber Hoffenheim Women 88 88 Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 1
Rafa Mujica Arouca 88 88 Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 1
Kai Havertz Arsenal 92 92 Games Won: 1 Goals Scored: 2
Lucas Vazquez Real Madrid 91 91 Games Won: 1 Goals Scored: 3
Mayra Ramirez Chelsea Women 91 91 Games Won: 0 Goals Scored: 0
John McGuinn Aston Villa 90 90 Games Won: 1 Goals Scored: 3

