Watch the EA Sports FC 25 reveal here, and enjoy the fact the Ultimate Edition cover looks like a Champions League-themed whodunnit

A reveal trailer for EA Sports FC 25, the next iteration of EA's recently renamed series about kicking it in the goal, is set to arrive tommorrow, July 17, and you can watch it here. EA's also revealed the cover of the game's Ultimate Edition, and it looks a bit like a detective drama your grandmother might enjoy.

Yep, after a year of EA Sports FC 24 providing your footy fix, and even the opportunity to be defeated in the final of the Euros in pretty tragic fashion, it's about time for the hype train of the next instalment to pull out of the station.

You'll be able to watch EA Sports FC's reveal trailer right above this text, once it goes live on July 17, just before 5PM BST, which is 12PM ET, 9AM PT, 6PM CEST, and 1AM JST. All you'll have to do is click play right there, and you'll have a bunch of virtual footy stuff volleyed at your head faster that you can yell 'On me head, son!'.

Alongside announcing that trailer, EA has also put out the cover for the game's Ultimate Edition. It features a bunch of famous football folks, as you expect, with Gianluigi Buffon, Jude Bellingham, Aitana Bonmatí Conca, David Beckham and Zinedine Zidane all sharing the honours.

Defined by silverware delivered for the club.



Presenting the #FC25 Ultimate Edition Cover, featuring @GianluigiBuffon, @AitanaBonmati, @BellinghamJude, Zinedine Zidane and David Beckham.



See the full Reveal July 17: https://t.co/x0js9uvbhH pic.twitter.com/R4QFrutR0I — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) July 15, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Oh, and they've been arranged into a scene that looks a lot like a murder mystery set in an old English manor where even the bedsheets are made of wood - you know, like the Dartmoor level in Hitman 3. There's are bunch of trophies and other football-related memorabilia strewn about the place, so one can only assume someone else very successful in the footy world's been killed by a lethal two-footed challenge from a mysterious assailant.

These five must be the suspects, forced to remain indoors until Benoit Blanc - or maybe his brother Laurent - has figured out who did it. My money's on Zidane, mainly because he looks a bit like Agent 47 here.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Anyway, stay tuned, as we'll have a bunch of EA Sports FC 25 coverage coming, especially around its release.