Goals win games. It's a fact that’s as true in real life as it is in video games, so stacking your squad with the best strikers in EAFC 24 is a must if you're going to take your team to the next level.

Where attackers in previous years have often been one-dimensional, posessing extreme speed, amazing strength or top-quality finishing, in EAFC 24 there are tons of brilliant pick-ups who have a potent mixture of all three.

What's more, we've scoured the divisions for hidden gems that suit a variety of teams, while also highlighting plenty of players with room to grow alongside your chosen team on their path to glory!

We're constantly updating this page with different players we find when new patches drop or players transfer teams. Check back soon for more picks!

EAFC 24 Best Strikers to sign in Career Mode

Elye Wahi - 78 overall - 20 - Lens

Tall, quick and silky with 4-star skills and weak foot from the start, Elye Wahi raised a few eyebrows this summer by moving within Ligue 1 from Montpellier to Lens after an impressive breakout season where he scored 19 goals.

It’ll be interesting to see where he goes from there - surely Lens will want £100 million for him after that investment - but he’s available for a much more reasonable price in EAFC 24, where his all-round ability will quickly turn him into the lynchpin of your attack.

Karim Adeyemi - 80 overall - 21 - Borussia Dortmund

Listed as a winger in-game in EAFC 24, but having played through the middle in much of his fledgling career so far, Karim Adeyemi is one of the fastest strikers in the game and, crucially, has the finishing ability to make incredible use of that speed.

His stamina, coupled with high/high workrates, also means that much of his attacking upside could be wasted flogging himself up-and-down the channels if you’re not careful. Deploying him as the rapier-point at the top-end of your team lets him focus on using his explosive pace in the right areas.

Brian Brobbey - 76 overall - 21 - Ajax

After a strange, topsy-turvy switcheroo where he left Ajax to join RB Leipzig only to return a few months later for a fee of almost £20 million, Brian Brobbey is back in the Eredivisie and scoring goals.

With unbeatable physical stats and extremely solid technicals given his overall rating, he’s a true overpowered talent and can grow into one of the best attackers in EAFC 24 given the right game-time.

Silas - 74 overall - 24 - Stuttgart

If you love skill moves, then you’ll love Silas. He’s a natural 5-star skiller, with 87 pace, 84 dribbling and agility and a very respectable 78 finishing.

For the cheap fee he’ll command, he’s almost an insta-buy and will surely be a popular fit anywhere across your forward line. Interestingly, he’s also the footballer who revealed a couple of years ago that they’d been forced to play under a false name by their former agent for their entire career.

Mohamed-Ali Cho - 72 overall - 19 - Sociedad

This talented teenager, who has represented both France and England at youth level, made the switch to La Liga after getting a lot of minutes for Angers in Ligue 1.

You will need to prioritise quick training to raise his poor stamina, but he has the raw ability to be a solid striker with great dribbling stats. He’s also left-footed, making him a strong option for a right-sided inside forward off the bench.

Victor Boniface - 74 overall - 22 - Leverkusen

With the start this guy’s having at Leverkusen, he’s sure to shoot up in rating and potential, so snag him while he’s more affordable in your save.

Starting his career as part of the surprise Bodo/Glimt team that romped the Norwegian league and caused mischief in Europe, at just 22 Victor Boniface has already had two incredibly long-term ACL injuries which kept him off the pitch for two full seasons.

This isn’t an issue in EAFC 24 however, so you can enjoy his Lengthy running style and powerful stats hopefully without risk of recurring injury (seriously, 88 jumping on someone that’s 6ft 4” is imperious).

Georginio Rutter - 73 overall - 21 - Leeds United

One of the strangest signings in Premier League history - everyone knows the best way to spend £35 million in a relegation scrap is on a 20-year-old to play in the reserve team, right - Georginio Rutter is a unique profile of striker.

Strangely languid, surprisingly strong, with a pritt-stick touch and the ability to waltz past three players and smash it in the top corner when the mood takes him, Rutter seems to be finding his feet in the Championship and will surely receive some buffs as the season progresses.

Lois Openda - 82 overall - 23 - RB Leipzig

If you’re only interested in the most overpowered strikers in EAFC 24, then Lois Openda has it all: 95 pace, 80 shooting, 80 dribbling, 80 strength. Bish, bash, bosh.

Jonathan David - 81 overall - 23 - Lille

This fast and technically gifted Canadian has long been a Career Mode legend, after joining Lille as a teenager for a massive £30 million fee. His brilliant goalscoring record - including in Lille’s 20-21 title-winning season - has seen him attract interest from a host of top clubs.

His contract is allegedly up in 2025, meaning Lille probably can’t dictate as huge a price tag as their initial investment would suggest. That makes signing Jonathan David a pretty realistic transfer for any decent Career Mode team.

Boulaye Dia - 82 overall - 26 - Salernitana

A little older than most typical Career Mode targets, Boulaye Dia is still worth a look because of his exceptional all-round ability.

His combination of 85 sprint speed, strength, finishing and dribbling is nothing to sniff at, making him a really solid “win now” player for a lot of mid-range teams.

Mathys Tel - 71 overall - 18 - Bayern

Still just 18, it feels like Mathys Tel has been around for a long time since he made his debut in Ligue 1 a few years ago.

Like a lot of youngsters, his stamina needs work. However, he’s got a ton of great stats across the board given his lower overall rating.

If you can tempt him away from Munich, which is always possible in Career Mode, he’s a solid option for your Road to Glory save.

Youssoufa Moukoko - 77 overall - 18 - Dortmund

All hail the king, the king of Career Mode! Speaking of 18-year-olds at top German teams, don’t forget about Youssoufa Moukoko. Already 77 rated with 80 pace, dribbling and finishing, he’s very usable immediately at the start of a Career Mode save and is worth picking up while he’s at his cheapest - even if it’s not very realistic.

Martin Terrier - 81 overall - 26 - Stade Rennais

Listed as a winger, but better suited to a striker role, Martin Terrier has been tearing it up for Rennes for ages, before an unfortunate ACL injury scuppered his hopes of a big move last season.

Quick, silky and strong with great finishing, Terrier is a brilliant pick-up for mid-level teams, particularly in the Premier League.

Ademola Lookman - 81 overall - 25 - Atalanta

Explosive, with great dribbling and agility, Ademola Lookman is now an incredibly dangerous striker after receiving a huge buff to his shooting in EAFC 24.

What’s more, he’s still only in his mid-20s, so with a bit of game time you can expect many of his key stats to push into the 90s.

Sirlord Conteh - 68 overall - 27 - Paderborn

Looking for a lower league cheat code? Sirlord Conteh may seem one-dimensional with 95 pace, but, crucially, he also has enough agility and balance to put it down on the pitch. A lot of lower-rated speedsters can feel sluggish on the ball, but you should be able to get a few good seasons out of Conteh before it becomes an issue.

Sekou Koita - 75 overall - 23 - RB Salzburg

Next off the RB Salzburg production line of talent after the likes of Noah Okafor got a move, Sekou Koita is a rapid and deadly attacker with a touch of class and quality.

The combination of 93 pace, 91 agility and 91 balance is extremely strong, while at just 23 Koita has plenty of time to push his shooting, dribbling and physical stats up from the mid-70s to past 80.

Benjamin Sesko - 75 overall - 20 - RB Leipzig

For just about the complete opposite profile of striker to Koita, check out the 6ft 4” Benjamin Sesko, who was heavily linked to Manchester United before they went with Wout Weghorst and Rasmus Hojlund.

Deceptively quick, and with the stereotypical “great touch for a big man”, Sesko can grow into a dominant striker with the right training and game time (an RB Leipzig save with Sesko and Openda up front is a tantalising prospect).

Meschack Elia - 73 overall - 26 - Young Boys

Again, this guy is a lower league cheat code with ridiculous speed, agility and balance. But because he’s a bit older, he’ll be a bit more attainable and has better stamina to last 90 minutes.

His dribbling and finishing are also really solid for his overall too.

Elliott List - 62 overall - 26 - Stevenage

Even if you’re working with a really small budget, that doesn’t mean you can’t still grab some overpowered players.

Elliott List is extremely fast, yes, but like other players we’ve mentioned here too he actually has the agility and balance to make use of that lightning pace - which is rare for these really low-rated guys.

Plus, he’s got good shot power (which is also rare in the lower leagues) and decent stamina too. 26 is also a good age for a Road to Glory save as well, where you’ll get some great seasons out of him but won’t be too sad when it’s time to move on.

Evan Ferguson - 73 overall - 18 - Brighton

You will likely have already heard of Evan Ferguson, who looked set to have his true breakout season for Brighton this term before an injury set-back. However, it’s worth remembering that he is still only 18, making him a seriously good, if unrealistic, Road to Glory player.

Amin Sarr - 70 overall - 22 - Lyon (on loan at Wolfsburg)

Now back to the overpowered strikers, and this guy looks like a corker.

With 91 pace at 6ft 2” and finishing, dribbling and strength all in the 70s, Amin Sarr looks like a special talent and a Career Mode staple.

Justin Njinmah - 67 overall - 22 - Werder Bremen

Another great choice for a Championship or lower save or an option from the bench, Justin Njinmah looks really solid, if extremely raw technically - 59 short passing is a bit of a yikes.

You can’t argue with his pace, finishing and dribbling though.

Levi Garcia - 77 overall - 25 - AEK Athens

Levi Garcia is one of those players who is incredible on EAFC 24, even if they’re a bit of a journeyman in real life.

Incredibly athletically with 89 sprint speed and 87 strength, Garcia is also an exceptional dribbler and destined to be a fan-favourite if you do sign him up for your team.

Omar Marmoush - 75 overall - 24 - Eintracht Frankfurt

Egyptian attacker Omar Marmoush looks like a ton of fun given his unique-looking combination of stats. Tall, but quick and agile, with really good dribbling and decent shooting given his overall rating, he seems to offer something a bit different to most strikers and could link up play nicely.

Simon Stehle - 62 overall - 21 - Saarbrucken

Another really good young striker for when you’re working with one of EAFC 24’s smaller budgets, Simon Stehle has the goods where it counts despite his low rating and at 22 has loads of time to get better.

Isaac Olaofe - 62 overall - 23 - Stockport County

Because I know people like to use players from England when they do EFL saves, check out Isaac Olaofe. Tons of overpowered physical stats - including good stamina for once - and a good age to round some of his obviously limited technicals.

Julian Hettwer - 64 overall - 20 - Dortmund 2

From Dortmund’s lauded academy you can also get Julian Hettwer, who despite his rating has a lot of solid stats everywhere. Yet another great Road to Glory signing.