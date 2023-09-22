EAFC 24 Best left-backs and right-backs to sign in Career Mode

In modern football, full-back is one of the most important positions. It's been identified by the world's top coaches as an area of the pitch where you can gain vital advantages and exploit fatal weaknesses. That's why when players are faster, trickier and more capable than ever before, it's essential to play one of the best EAFC 24 left-backs or right-backs in their natural position.

Offensively, they can give you an amazing outlet to progress the ball, using their pace and dribbling ability to enter the opposition's final third and deliver a dangerous cross.

But push too far and you will be left open on defence, so you need a player with enough stamina to track back and win those all-important tackles on the turn-over.

We're constantly updating this page with different players we find when new patches drop or players transfer teams. Check back soon for more picks!

Best left-backs and right-backs to sign in EAFC 24 Career Mode

Best LBs in EAFC 24

Alex Balde - 81 overall - 19 - Barcelona

One of the breakout stars of the last La Liga season following some brilliant performances, Alex Balde is also one of the best-rated full-backs in EAFC 24 despite being just 19.

However, where in the past he would be a certain starter for Barcelona for a decade or more, with their financial situation where it is in the post-Messi era, can you really say the club letting go of any player is unrealistic?

He’ll be expensive, but if you’re playing as a top team and need a wing back, you can’t do much better than him.

David Raum - 78 overall - 25 - RB Leipzig

What he lacks in defensive positioning, David Raum makes up for with very solid stats everywhere else - plus, he’s quite tall with decent strength so that can help make up for poor tackling.

At 25 he still has some potential to grow into, which you can focus directly on the defensive side of his game to turn him into a really strong all-rounder.

Rico Henry - 78 overall - 26 - Brentford

Speaking of all-rounders, Rico Henry is lightning quick and slight of build, helping him flash up-and-down the wing with ease. However, he teams this with really good tackling stats for a left-back to position himself as a good player in both offensive and defensive situations.

Ryan Giles - 74 overall - 23 - Luton Town

If you’re looking for a similar, but much cheaper alternative to Rico Henry, check out Luton’s Ryan Giles.

He’s quick and agile, but not as strong on the ball as Henry. As a trade-off though he’s much taller, giving him more defensive presence in duels and at corners.

Destiny Udogie - 77 overall - 20 - Spurs

A Career Mode legend who seemed to come out nowhere with insane potential, Destiny Udogie is almost an insta-buy if you can afford him. Plus you now don’t have to deal with the annoying wrinkle of him being out on loan.

His defending stats need work. But being over 6ft and strong makes up for that somewhat, since he can ease smaller wingers off the ball without fully committing to a tackle. It’s not all about his athleticism though.

Unlike a lot of young full-backs, Udogie actually has decent passing and crossing on the offensive end, so he can add to your attacks without just steadfastly running laps up-and-down the wing while the game happens around him.

Ian Maatsen - 74 overall - 21 - Chelsea

Ever-present and extremely impressive during Burnley’s Championship-winning season, Ian Maatsen has found himself back at parent club Chelsea, third-choice, with more than £100 million-worth of more experienced talent ahead of him.

Whatever your opinion of Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella, you have to agree that makes Maatsen the perfect target for another club to swoop in and grab a real gem.

Rapid-quick, a quality further enhanced by his small frame which makes him loads faster in-game, with good dribbling and stamina and a ton of time to grow.

Nouhou Tolo - 71 overall - 26 - Seattle Sounders

With amazing pace and unbeatable physical skills, Nouhou Tolo is one of the best one-on-one defenders you can get if you’re playing as a lower league or Road to Glory team.

Obviously, given his low overall, there are some concessions you have to make. Hilariously low passing and dribbling suggest that he’s not the most technically gifted player to ever step onto a pitch, but that doesn’t mean he’s not a good addition to your team. Pair him with a tricky winger who can pick up the ball deep or a passing centre-back who can take over possession and bring your team forward.

Quentin Merlin - 71 overall - 21 - Nantes

A magical defender who’s a total wizard once he’s brought the ball under his spell.

Now that I’ve got that all out of my system in one sentence, we can actually talk about Quentin Merlin’s strengths, which genuinely go beyond his meme potential. While he’s not very quick, he has extremely good passing, crossing and dribbling for his overall rating, making him a solid offensive option for lower league sides or Road to Glory saves.

Anton Donkor - 68 overall - 25 - Braunschweig

Another great physical defender with great recovery pace and a massive amount of strength, Anton Donkor is great for cleaning up counter attacks, even if he’s not great at starting them himself.

He’s best used in a Road to Glory save where his overpowered pace and physical stats can do the heavy lifting, literally.

Costin Amzar - 64 overall - 20 - FC Dinamo 1948

Good left-backs for teams with tiny budgets are really tough to find because they often just have nothing going for them. However, Costin Amzar actually looks like a decent name to add to your roster.

First up, he’s got 90 pace to contribute both offensively and defensively, as well as mid-70s stamina to do it more consistently than pretty much every full-back at this level. Plus, 60 tackling, dribbling and passing on a 64 rated player isn’t too bad, and at just 19 he’s got lots of time to improve.

Best RBs in EAFC 24

Jeremie Frimpong - 83 overall - 22 - Leverkusen

After playing in Man City’s youth teams since he was just nine years old, Jeremie Frimpong took the Jadon Sancho route to the Bundesliga where he’s already played more than 100 games for Leverkusen.

An Ultimate Team favourite thanks to his extreme pace, as his career progresses his strength, stamina, dribbling and passing just get better and better. It’s easy to see why he’s constantly linked to big Premier League teams.

Arnau Martinez - 80 overall - 20 - Girona

He might not have many stand out stats, but you have to admit that 80 is a huge overall rating at just 20-years-old.

A top talent with plenty of potential, check out Arnau Martinez if you’re a top side who only wants the best.

Alexander Bah - 79 overall - 25 - Benfica

Alexander Bah impressed in Scandinavia during his early career and at Slavia Prague more recently, before taking the next step to become a key part of Benfica’s first-team in Portugal.

Given his work rates, build and physical capability, he looks more than able to make a splash in the top five leagues in EAFC 24, with great stamina to bomb up-and-down the pitch and a 5-star weak foot to slot in on either flank.

Sacha Boey - 79 overall - 22 - Galatasaray

While we’re talking about physical capabilities, Sacha Boey looks like an incredible defensive full-back with enough speed and strength to stand up to even the hardiest strikers.

Admittedly, he’s limited going forward with average dribbling and poor passing, but given that he’s just 23 there’s still plenty of time to develop that side of his game.

Ferdi Kadioglu - 77 overall - 23 - Fenerbahce

But if you are looking for an offensive right back, then there’s more to find in Turkiye. At fellow Istanbul club and arch-rivals Fenerbahce, Ferdi Kadioglu is a brilliant dribbler with exceptional stamina to progress attacks down the wing.

The trade-off is that he’s much less defensively focused, with weaker tackling, a smaller build and less strength.

Wilfried Singo - 76 overall - 22 - AS Monaco

If defensive presence is an issue, look no further than Wilfried Singo, who’s an interesting mix of 6ft 3”, quick and a decent dribbler.

A perfect situation to slot Singo into your team would be if you’re playing with a shorter centre-back like Leonidas Stergiou, Lisandro Martinez or Jurrien Timber. They can progress the ball with better speed and agility from the back while Singo beefs up your aerial prowess on both offensive and defensive corners.

Milan van Ewijk - 75 overall - 22 - Coventry City

Ultimate Team players will recognise Milan van Ewijk as one of the best silvers from last year, and despite the overall boost taking him out of that category he’s still great in Career Mode.

Super-fast, with great stamina, a good build and age profile, there’s basically no downside here other than a ropey 2-star weak foot.

Alistair Johnson - 75 overall - 24 - Celtic

For a more defensive option at full-back, Canadian Alistair Johnson is a physical threat with good defensive awareness and tackling for his overall.

So while 2-star skills and weak foot might clue you into the fact he’s not the best technically - although 70 passing and dribbling isn’t awful - he’s the kind of player who will turn in a solid shift all week, every week.

Joe Scally - 74 overall - 20 - Borussia Monchengladbach

With good pace, stamina and defending for a young player, Joe Scally also has the advantage of being 6ft tall with 78 jumping, meaning he’s less likely to get shrugged off the ball by tough attackers and can do some solid work at corners if your centre-backs or DMs aren’t up to the task.

Hugo Siquet - 70 overall - 21 - Cercle Brugge

Listed as a winger in-game but always played at right-back throughout his career, Hugo Siquet is looking to reset his progression after an unsuccessful spell in the Bundesliga.

However, at just 21 his talent is undeniable. With 81 crossing and 79 curve he’s great on a corner and a dangerous deliverer of the ball when teamed with an aerial threat up front.

He’s also got solid pace, stamina and agility, so while he’s not quite the cheap Trent Alexander-Arnold like when he was a couple of ratings higher, there’s still plenty of time for him to grow into that role again.

Brian Plat - 64 overall - 23 - FC Volendam

When you’re working with a small budget you have to make concessions, but with Brian Plat his upside is so huge at such a low overall that you probably won’t mind too much.

At 6ft 3” he’s got 89 sprint speed and 83 strength, as well as 78 stamina, which is incredibly good for a low rated, and relatively young, player.

What’s more, when you consider his overall, 65 standing tackle and 61 awareness and slide tackling are actually very solid.