EA Sports FC 24 cheap: Black Friday deals slice 50% off this year’s ‘FIFA’

If you’ve yet to splash out on EAFC 24, now’s a great time to do so thanks to some killer Black Friday deals, which could see you save up to 50% of the game’s original release price.

Sure, if you’re one of the many frugal freddies who’ve opted to keep playing FIFA 23, FIFA 22, or an even older entry in the series, rather than opting to upgrade to the latest instalment of EA’s annually-released footy sim, you’ve probably been feeling pretty ok about that decision. Though, once you’ve seen how much both physical and digital editions of the game’s standard edition, which was priced at £69.99 on release in September, are currently going for, you might change your mind.

For example, if you’re looking for a physical copy of EA Sports FC 24 on PS5 or Xbox Series X, several UK retailers including Currys (you’ll want to head here and here), Amazon (you’ll want to head here and here), and Smyths (you’ll want to head here and here), are currently selling them for just £41.99. You can also add Very to that list, with its PS5 and Series X copies being found here and here.

The likes of GAME aren’t too much more expensive either, with £44.98 being the listed price for a physical copy of FC 24 on PS5 and Series X there.

Meanwhile, digital versions of the game are even more wallet-friendly right now, with the PlayStation Store’s iteration, which'll work across PS5 and PS4, sitting at £34.99. Over on the Microsoft Store, a copy that’ll work on both Xbox One & Xbox Series X|S is also £34.99. PC players can also save 50% off the digital version of the game on Steam, where it’s been slashed down to £29.99 from £60.00.

If you’re after a physical copy on Nintendo Switch, you can find one for £29.99, which is a saving of about 40 to 45% on the game’s usual price, at Amazon, Currys and Very.

So, whether you’re thinking of buying this year’s definitely-not-FIFA to help you get hyped up for next year’s Euro 2024 - which is set to arrive in FC 24 via a free update - or as a gift to a friend, you now know all the best places to go.

If you’re trying to win your way up through the online ranks of the game, make sure to check out our incredibly useful guide to the best cheap players to use for squad building challenges and our coverage of what’s in the game’s latest updates. You should also definitely peruse all of our other Black Friday deal-related goodness.