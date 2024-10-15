A leaked Secret Level trailer confirms that Keanu Reeves isn't the only famous voice we'll be hearing in the Amazon anthology series

A new trailer for the upcoming video game anthology series Secret Level has leaked, and there's quite the number of famous voices in there.

Back at Gamescom, Amazon revealed that Deadpool director Tim Miller and Blur Studio are working on an anthology series called Secret Level that pulls from a huge range of games including Mega Man, God of War, Sifu, Armored Core, and yes, even the ill-fated Concord. From the first trailer you could quite clearly see that none other than Keanu Reeves was going to be in it, given that he has quite a recognisable face and his face was, well, in it, even if it was animated. And now, as reported by MP1st, a new trailer for the series has leaked, apparently showing off a huge range of other well-known actors.

Right off the bat the biggest names outside of Reeves are actors like Arnold Schwarzenegger and Kevin Hart, the former being the literal Terminator, the latter most recently being seen in that absolutely abysmal Borderlands movie - guess Hart is on a gaming streak at the moment.

They aren't the only big names though; Boba Fett himself Temuera Morrison is apparently in it too, alongside Ariana Greenblatt (also in the Borderlands movie and Avengers: Endgame), Gabriel Luna and (both The Last of Us), Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian), Claudia Doumit (The Boys), as well as Ricky Whittle, Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje, Michael Beach, and Clive Standen. Oh, and Schwarzenegger and Hart have seemingly roped in their kids, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Heaven Hart (unless some kind of weird coincidence is happening here, but it's probably just nepotism).

The trailer has since been taken down following a takedown notice from Amazon, so you can pretty safely assume it's legitimate. Currently the series is set to stream this coming December 10 for a total of 15 episodes, so you've not got too long to wait now.