Amazon's God of War TV show reportedly looks set to head in "a different creative direction", as showrunner packs his Leviathan Axe and moves on to other stuff

The God of War TV series that's been in the works at Amazon's Prime Video for a couple of years now is reportdly undergoing a shift in writing personel, with its previous showrunner and a cople of key producers having moved on to other things.

Confirmed as being a thing via a handy tweet back in December 2022 that followed plenty of rumours, the collaboration between Amazon and Sony has been ticking along ever since, though this switchup looks like it could represent a bit of a fork in the road in terms of what it ends up being like whenever it eventually arrives.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

According to a report from Deadline, showrunner and executive producer Rafe Judkins, along with fellow executive producers Hawk Ostby and Mark Fergus, has departed the project.

Sony and Amazon are looking to "hire a whole new writers room" for the series, which seems like it's still very much an idea the two parties are keen on seeing through, with "a different creative direction" reportedly being considered by both.

It doesn't seem on the surface like this is too acrimonius a split, or at least that's how it's being played, with a source telling deadline that the God of War scripts Judkins, Ostby and Fergus had written were "praised by both Sony and Prime".

The blurb originally given for the show began with the passing of Kratos’ wife (big sad), leading the beardy man to have to undertake a perilous journey with his estranged son to fulfil her final wish of having her ashes lobbed off a big peak. “Kratos soon realizes the journey is an epic quest in disguise," it added, "one which will test the bonds between father and son, and force Kratos to battle new gods and monsters for the fate of the world.”

It remains to be seen how much that new creative direction could see that altered if it comes to pass, but here's hoping it we get a tale about a Norse mythological battle of the bands that looks a bit like this.

Are you looking forward to seeing how the God of War TV series turns out? Let us know below!