Resident Evil 4 Walkthrough: Puzzle solutions, item locations and side quests
Help Leon S. Kennedy survive his toughest mission yet in Resident Evil 4 Remake!
The epic Resident Evil 4 is one of the most beloved entries in the iconic series, perfectly blending tense action, explosive set pieces and horrific monsters to create a memorable and exhilarating experience.
However, as well as the mechanical action, the Resident Evil series is also famous for its hidden secrets, esoteric item puzzles and deep level of replayability.
To help you get the most out of your time in Valdelobos with Leon Kennedy as he goes through hell to save the President’s daughter, Ashley, we’ve put together a full Resident Evil 4 walkthrough with a detailed run-down of each story chapter as well as pages for important item locations, optional puzzles and side quests.
We’re constantly updating these walkthrough pages as more secrets are revealed, but the walkthrough pages below will see you through the entirety of Resident Evil 4, if you dare!
Resident Evil 4 story walkthrough
- Resident Evil 4 Chapter 1
- Resident Evil 4 Chapter 2
- Resident Evil 4 Chapter 3
- Resident Evil 4 Chapter 4
- Resident Evil 4 Chapter 5
- Resident Evil 4 Chapter 6
- Resident Evil 4 Chapter 7
- Resident Evil 4 Chapter 8
- Resident Evil 4 Chapter 9
- Resident Evil 4 Chapter 10
- Resident Evil 4 Chapter 11
- Resident Evil 4 Chapter 12
- Resident Evil 4 Chapter 13
- Resident Evil 4 Chapter 14
- Resident Evil 4 Chapter 15
- Resident Evil 4 Chapter 16