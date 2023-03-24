If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
4 Evil Residents

Resident Evil 4 Walkthrough: Puzzle solutions, item locations and side quests

Help Leon S. Kennedy survive his toughest mission yet in Resident Evil 4 Remake!

Leon S. Kennedy battling the iconic chainsaw man in Resident Evil 4, blocking the chainsaw blade with his knife.

The epic Resident Evil 4 is one of the most beloved entries in the iconic series, perfectly blending tense action, explosive set pieces and horrific monsters to create a memorable and exhilarating experience.

However, as well as the mechanical action, the Resident Evil series is also famous for its hidden secrets, esoteric item puzzles and deep level of replayability.

Check out this latest atmospheric trailer for Resident Evil 4 Remake

To help you get the most out of your time in Valdelobos with Leon Kennedy as he goes through hell to save the President’s daughter, Ashley, we’ve put together a full Resident Evil 4 walkthrough with a detailed run-down of each story chapter as well as pages for important item locations, optional puzzles and side quests.

We’re constantly updating these walkthrough pages as more secrets are revealed, but the walkthrough pages below will see you through the entirety of Resident Evil 4, if you dare!

Resident Evil 4 story walkthrough

Resident Evil 4 side quests

Resident Evil 4 item locations

