If you’re looking to ‘Catch a Big Fish’ in , look no further. Sadly, this particular fish isn’t as impressive as Del Lago, but it’s still worth hunting this one down if you’re trying to complete RE4’s side quests.

Catching the Lunker Bass isn’t all that hard, either, and is a good excuse to explore the lake area thoroughly. Who knows what you’ll find? Without further ado, here’s how to ‘Catch a Big Fish’ in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How to ‘Catch a Big Fish’ in Resident Evil 4 Remake

This particular Resident Evil 4 Remake side quest is easy enough to miss. It can only be accessed by returning to the Lakeside Settlement with the Salazar Insignia Key during Chapter 4.

Head through the Insignia Gate at the Lakeside Settlement to find this quest.

In the area, you’ll find an Insignia Gate. If you use the key and head on through, you’ll find a blue note asking that you catch a Lunker Bass, based off of the photo provided.

The photo is a little tricky to make out, but it’s actually showing the fish just in front of the Boat House. Ride on over to the other side of the lake until you’re just outside the Boat House. Here, you’ll find a large green fish swimming around the water, minding his own business.

He's a green, harmless thing.

Fire one of your harpoons at it to kill it, and then drive the boat a little closer to pick him up. Now, all you need to do is hope you’ve enough inventory space for this big fish.

With the bass collected, head back to the Merchant and sell it to him. Once that’s done, you’ll be awarded four Spinel for your valiant efforts against the Lunker Bass. Well done!

