Resident Evil 4 Blue Medallion locations: where to find the Farm and Quarry charms

A recurring side quest throughout Resident Evil 4 Remake sees you hunting down hidden blue medallions concealed out of sight in a specific area of Valdelobos.

While you can collect them as you play naturally, these are live locations within the main game, full of dangers and enemies, so your best bet is to clear a safe space for your search.

If you buy a treasure map from the merchant you can actually see the blue medallions on your map with a bit of walking around. However, as Resident Evil 4 goes on your task becomes a lot more complicated than just finding a medallion’s location on the map.

They can be high up in the distance, obscured by obstacles, or on a different level to what you might expect. Here’s where to find every blue medallion in Resident Evil 4, so you can get back to saving the day and claim the rewards without scratching around in the dirt, frustrated, for any longer than you need to.

Resident Evil 4 Farm Blue Medallions locations

The first time you come across Blue Medallions in Resident Evil 4 is in the Farm area in Chapter 1. You're tasked with finding five throughout the small farmstead and they can be tricky to track down.

The first Blue Medallion is over the top of the fence on the right-hand side of the Farm.

The second is on the outside of the house with the saving typewriter inside.

The third is visible in the upper part of the barn and can be shot from both outside and inside.

The fourth is inside the low hut in the middle of the farm.

The final Blue Medallion is deceptively hidden, in the rafters of the pig shed at the top of the Farm.

Resident Evil 4 Quarry/Fish Farm Blue Medallions locations

The first Blue Medallion for this request is high above your head on some scaffolding as you leave the Quarry.

The second is underneath the dock you pass as you go between the Merchant and the Fish Farm.

The third is in the shack in the middle of the Fish Farm.

Then the fourth is visible through the hole in the wall on the left-hand side of the Fish Farm.

Finally, the fifth is found under the wooden walkway at the back of the Fish Farm. You need to wade into the water on your right to find it.