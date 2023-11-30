Resident Evil 4 Remake's VR Mode will finally let you parry chainsaws in first person next week

Resident Evil 4 Remake fans craving those first person scares will be happy to hear the game's highly anticipated VR Mode is out next week.

Announced back in February, before the game even came out, Resident Evil 4 Remake's VR Mode is finally coming to PlayStation VR2 next week, December 8. The news was announced over on the PlayStation Blog, reminding us all that this new mode will be completely free, as well as offering a bit of a preview of how it will look. The launch trailer, which you can see below, shows the player taking on Leon S. Kennedy's first-person perspective, which is a little funny when you think about how the original game's third-person camera was hugely influential on games as a whole.

It has more of what you love; dual wielding pistols, exciting mine cart chase sequences, and chainsaw parries. And yes, of course all of the puzzles are from a first-person perspective too. Resident Evil 4 might not have as many scares as something like Resident Evil 7, but it still looks like it's shaping up to be a solid VR experience - and, best of all, those of you that have a PSVR2 will be able to try before you buy, as the VR Mode is getting a demo that doesn't require the full games. According to the blog post, this demo goes up to the end of the opening village section, and features the shooting range too.

Resident Evil 4 Remake was met with glowing reviews when it launched back in March, including our own, where Kelsey gave the seminal title a full five out of five stars. Earlier this month it was announced that Resident Evil 4 Remake is in the running for the coveted game of the year award at this year's Game Awards, though it does have some fierce competition in the likes of Tears of the Kingdom and Baldur's Gate 3.