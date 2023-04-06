If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
TOMO ESTA!

How to unlock Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Mercenaries mode

Giant Chainsaw Man, here I come.

Leon Kennedy uses his knife to combat Chainsaw Man's saw in Resident Evil 4 Remake
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Resident Evil 4 Remake is finally here, and has graced us with its presence for a few weeks now. Being the remake of what is one of the best Resident Evil games ever, it unsurprisingly sold three million units in just two days, and plenty of players are already jumping into New Game Plus, speed running, and more.

Catch the Resident Evil 4 Remake launch trailer here.

By more, we mean modders have turned Ashley Graham into a mouse. Anyway, for those of us hoping to explore everything the remake has to offer, the popular Mercenaries' mode has players taking on hordes of infamous enemies. If you’re looking to jump in, here’s exactly when and how to unlock Mercenaries in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How to unlock Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Mercenaries mode

Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Mercenaries mode wasn’t quite ready for the game's launch on March 24, 2023. Instead, it’s being made available two weeks after, and will be playable from April 7.

The Mercenaries' mode will be a free DLC update for the game. This means that as soon as it becomes available, you’ll need to update your copy of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Then, just like the original Resident Evil 4 from 2005, and the more recent Resident Evil: Village, players must complete the main story campaign for Resident Evil 4 Remake to unlock the Mercenaries mode.

Mercenaries is a single-player game mode — or minigame — featured in many Resident Evil titles, first appearing in Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. People loved it, and ever since, the mode has been here to stay. It tasks you with taking on hordes of enemies, trying to get the highest score possible, while racing against the clock and making careful use of your limited supplies and resources.

Will you be jumping into Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Mercenaries? Let us know. If that doesn’t take your fancy, here are six Resident Evil spin-offs you should try instead!

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author
Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get them to shut up about horror games since. When they're not scoping out new scares or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, they can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Comments
VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch