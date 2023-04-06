Resident Evil 4 Remake is finally here, and has graced us with its presence for a few weeks now. Being the remake of what is one of the best Resident Evil games ever, it unsurprisingly sold three million units in just two days, and plenty of players are already jumping into New Game Plus, speed running, and more.

Catch the Resident Evil 4 Remake launch trailer here.

By more, we mean modders have turned Ashley Graham into a mouse. Anyway, for those of us hoping to explore everything the remake has to offer, the popular Mercenaries' mode has players taking on hordes of infamous enemies. If you’re looking to jump in, here’s exactly when and how to unlock Mercenaries in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

How to unlock Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Mercenaries mode

Resident Evil 4 Remake’s Mercenaries mode wasn’t quite ready for the game's launch on March 24, 2023. Instead, it’s being made available two weeks after, and will be playable from April 7.

The Mercenaries' mode will be a free DLC update for the game. This means that as soon as it becomes available, you’ll need to update your copy of Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Then, just like the original Resident Evil 4 from 2005, and the more recent Resident Evil: Village, players must complete the main story campaign for Resident Evil 4 Remake to unlock the Mercenaries mode.

Mercenaries is a single-player game mode — or minigame — featured in many Resident Evil titles, first appearing in Resident Evil 3: Nemesis. People loved it, and ever since, the mode has been here to stay. It tasks you with taking on hordes of enemies, trying to get the highest score possible, while racing against the clock and making careful use of your limited supplies and resources.

Will you be jumping into Resident Evil 4 Remake's Mercenaries? Let us know.