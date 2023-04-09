Resident Evil 4 Remake gets microtransaction DLC you just don't need

Capcom has added some pointless microtransactions to Resident Evil 4 Remake that just let you unlock any weapon's exclusive upgrade instantly.

It's pretty obvious Resident Evil 4 Remake isn't a live service title. Nor is it an online game, or the like. So why it's just received some DLC that serves no purpose other than unlocking a better version of your weapons earlier than normal is anyone's guess (cough, we all know the reason, cough). Each weapon in Resident Evil 4 Remake has a unique upgrade that massively improves it, with each having different properties from the other. The Matilda, for example, received double the amount of ammo capacity, and the Handcannon has unlimited ammo.

Typically, if you wanted to buy their exclusive upgrades you'd have to max out a weapon's regular upgrades before being able to. These weapon tickets let you skip all that, though, so you can unlock the exclusive upgrade any time. If you're that desperate for any of the upgrades, it does save you saving up as much as 100,000 pesetas.

"To gun enthusiasts, knife collectors, and lovers of weapons of any and all kinds: here's your ticket to the gun show!" reads the DLC's description. "Specifically a ticket to be redeemed at the Merchant's shop. With this, you'll have access to a weapon's exclusive upgrade at any time, regardless of the weapon's level. Not only that, but once unlocked, the upgrade itself is free of charge!" The free of charge point is in reference to the in-game currency, as one ticket will set you back £2.49, a set of three will cost £5.78, and five tickets costs £7.99.

To be clear, you can very easily beat the game without unlocking any of these upgrades, so don't feel like you need to pick them up in order to do so, even on the harder difficulties.

These microtransactions dropped the same day as the new Mercenaries mode, a classic mode that challenges you with surviving against hordes of enemies for as long as you can.