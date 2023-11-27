The Game Awards 2023 will begin to drop the tacky 'world premiere' cards, do something about stage crashers

This year’s Game Awards show is set to see its creators begin to move away from referring to a bunch of the various trailers and previews being showcased as world premieres, as has been the trend in recent years.

Those behind the event, which is set to take place on December 7, have also apparently been working on putting additional security measures in place to stop it from being interrupted in annoying and dangerous fashion by stage crashers. So, hopefully we won’t have to endure watching yet another idiot be carted away after awkwardly spewing some nonsense about GTA 6.

Both of these topics were addressed by Geoff Keighley in a recent Twitch Q and A session about the show. “What is a world premiere?”, the host said in response to one user asking whether those tuning in can expect to see a similar amount of them to last year. He continued: “Actually, you’ll see this year with the show, we often put up those cards [saying] world premiere, world premiere, and we're kinda moving away from that.”

In terms of the reading behind the decision, Keighley alluded to the nebulous nature of the term and the fact it’s been applied to everything from first looks to announcements, suggesting that instead all of it will simply be treated as “great game content” moving forwards.

Responding to a separate question, the host addressed the issue of stage crashers, which has cropped up at both last year’s Game Awards and this year’s Gamescom Opening Night Live. As to whether the organisers of this year’s show are instituting more security measures designed to stop interruptions of this nature, Keighley said: “Yeah, we are. We don’t want to talk about that stuff too publicly just because, you know, it’s security.”

“We definitely have plans,” he continued, “We’re trying to do all that we can to keep me safe, but also everyone watching the show in the audience, people participating in the show and everything. So yeah, it’s something we’re thinking about and we appreciate the concern.”

During another section of stream, Keighley also confirmed that there are no plans to include any new award categories in this year’s edition of the show. Though, he did acknowledge that Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty and the Resident Evil 4 Remake have led to a lot of questions being asked about the potential to add “Best DLC” and “Best Remake/Remaster” categories in the future.

