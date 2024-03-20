Cyberpunk 2077's latest PC update messes with some of its most important mods in the name of misbehaving mice

So, there’s been a fresh Cyberpunk 2077 update issued by CD Projekt. It’s pretty tiny and only affected the PC version of the game, but unfortunately it’s been made noteworthy for one reason. It’s messed with a lot of people’s load orders by necessitating updates to some of the game’s most widely used mods.

Now, before you go and start moaning at some folks who’re probably busy working on making Cyberpunk’s sequel as good as it can be or quietly concocting ways to add new features to the original in a way that their bosses will deem easy enough to allow, this is far from the end of the world. Updates messing with mods is just a fact of life, and things should be back to normal pretty quickly. It is, however, a bit funny that this has happened over misbehaving mouse buttons.

So, what’s happened? Well, CD Projekt support tweeted that the studio’s released a PC-only update for Cyberpunk today. “It fixes the crash that occurred when actions were assigned to side buttons on Razer mice,” the studio revealed, adding: “The update won't change the version of the game visible in the main menu but it could affect mods.”

Sadly, it seems that it’s done just that, more specifically the core framework mods that probably serve as the basis for a lot of the other works you’ve got installed.

Judging by a list in an announcement about the update in Cyberpunk 2077’s big modding community Discord server, it looks like Red4ext and Cyber Engine Tweaks, as well as both ArchiveXL and TweakXL have been affected. That said, some key mods like Redscript and a lot of the cool works that only interact with the game’s archives and content seemingly aren’t in need of an update.

We've just released an update for #Cyberpunk2077 on PC. It fixes the crash that occurred when actions were assigned to side buttons on Razer mice. The update won't change the version of the game visible in the main menu but it could affect mods. — CD PROJEKT RED CS (@CDPRED_Support) March 20, 2024

The good news, as pointed out by modder Deceptious on Twitter, is that tweaks to the core mods “don't typically take long at all”, especially in the case of small updates like this one. After all, as big things that touch a lot of aspects of the game, they’ve got to be overhauled pretty regularly.

So, if you aren’t going to put off updating or roll back to a previous version of the game, just chill out and relax for a bit. Maybe try binding your mantis blades to a side button on your mouse after installing the update and revel in the fact you can do so crash-free. Or check out that post in the Discord server, which will provide you with an idea of which of the mods have already been updated, so you can keep track.

Just make sure you don’t harass any mod makers who might not have time to revamp their work right away, yeah?

