Cyberpunk 2077's developers are definitely done adding to it, well, aside from little tweaks they just can't resist working on

Ok, so you know how CD Projekt was pretty emphatic in saying that last December's Update 2.1 was almost definitely it drawing a line under Cyberpunk 2077, additions-wise? Well, that’s still the case, as the reason there’s still some stuff being added in via the latest updates is simply that the devs can’t resist working on it.

Yup, the little tweaks and additions that’ve continued to pop up in Night City, despite the studio’s focus Cyberpunk-wise having seemingly shifted to its sequel, Project Orion, is due to folks just not being able to say to themselves ‘nah, it doesn’t need that’. Hey, if we’re gonna get some cool little reasons to keep dipping back into the game, who are we to complain?

As part of an interview with Game File that also saw him discuss whether CD Projekt has a shot at repeating what it did with the Phantom Liberty expansion, Cyberpunk 2077 game director Gabe Amatangelo also touched on the studio’s inability to stop doing things with the game. First of all, he re-emphasised that it’s definitely done with the first entry in the series now. Sorted. Finished. Clocking out. That metro system, which Amatangelo said came together after his team pitched him a plan to get it done in efficient fashion, was the last hurrah.

Well, sort of. The developer also admitted that some little stuff - like patch 2.11’s CrystalCoat feature which lets players change the colours of Rayfield cars on the fly - might still continue to slip through the cracks. The key seems to be that any stuff being added in from now on must be pretty low risk in terms of messing up existing elements of the game. That, and it's got to able to be implemented in a straightforward manner. Basically, nothing too complicated!

“You know, [if] some developers have some bandwidth,” Amatangelo said, “Then they bring it to me. I'm like, ‘All right, well, I trust you that it isn't going to mess with your other work…so let's give it a go’.”

Quickly, someone on the team, suggest to him that you can deliver another full expansion as a follow-up to Phantom Liberty in incredibly efficient and lowkey fashion!

Sadly, that ain’t happening, so while you wait to find out more about Project Orion, why not check out this Cyberpunk 2077 mod, which sends you all over Night City to collect some cool art you can use to decorate your apartments.