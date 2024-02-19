Cyberpunk 2077's latest must-have mod lets you become an art collector, because mercs can be cultured too

If you’ve long believed that the one thing missing from Cyberpunk 2077 is the chance for V to embrace their true calling as an art snob, rather than just living in a flat full of scruffy Samurai posters, then you’re in luck thanks to a new mod.

While it’s fun knowing that work has kicked off at CD Projekt on the game’s highly-anticipated sequel, even if some of the studio’s other projects are still shrouded in mystery, it’s still going to be a good while until any of them arrive. So, in the meantime, searching Night City for pretty paintings to put up in your apartments seems like it’d be a nice hobby.

‘Artistic’ is a wonderfully simple name for a mod about collecting art, which is the latest work to come from prolific Cyberpunk modder Deceptious, who’s enlisted some help from a few real-life artists to bring their vision to life. What is that vision, you ask? Well, as they explain the mod’s description: “V can now choose, display, and enjoy art in their apartment(s)!”

Yup, there are over 30 bits of art from various artists that you can find at various locations throughout Night City, acquire through crafting, or receive as gifts from NPCs. All of these can be taken home and stuck up in your digs to prove that you are in fact cultured, thank you very much. Now, before you start stressing about having your style cramped in the pursuit of social status, all of these pieces are designed to mesh with Cyberpunk’s existing aesthetic.

Some of them are CDPR’s own life path promo art and the tarot illustrations you can find strewn around the city in the base game, while others are new bits produced by artists Ilya Kuvshinov, Dilara Özden, and Valerie Silverhand. They’ll be displayed on special interactive screens in your apartments, which Deceptious has cleverly designed to work a bit like TVs.

The modder’s also designed a quest, dubbed ‘Paint Your Target’, to help you get to grips with art collecting, as well as reward you with a final piece of art to go and collect once you’ve grabbed all of the others the mod has to offer.

So, get your Vincent V Gogh on! It might be worth checking out this mod that aims to make finding all of the hidden secrets in Phantom Liberty’s Dogtown a bit more immersive and rewarding if you’re keen to really double down on the exploring next time you fire up Cyberpunk.