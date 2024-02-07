Replaying Phantom Liberty? This new Cyberpunk 2077 mod is all about finding Dogtown's cool hidden secrets

If you’re looking for a fresh reason to delve back into Cyberpunk 2077’s brilliant Phantom Liberty expansion, a new mod that aims to encourage and help you out as you hunt for all of Dogtown’s hidden gear and secrets is well worth checking out.

While it’s fun knowing that work has kicked off at CD Projekt on the game’s highly-anticipated sequel and that the team working on it is looking like it’s shaping up to be the kind that could produce something really cool, it’s still going to be a good while until it arrives. So, why not head back to Kurt Hansen’s fiefdom and hunt down some stuff you might’ve missed, with a little mod help?

That mod is ‘Pacifica Typhoon - Dogtown's Hidden Gems’, the latest undertaking of modder Darkcopse, who’s previously given folks the chance to hack all of Night City’s vending and arcade machines, because why not, right? This time around they’ve had a go at creating “an immersive way to find almost all of the 46 hidden gems, sweet spots, cyber-junkies, and iconic weapons in the Phantom Liberty DLC”.

Basically, Pacifica Typhoon is a Dogtown-centric version of their highly-popular ‘Missing Persons - Fixer's Hidden Gems’, which does the same kind of thing for Night City in the base game. The new missions you’ll be getting look to be quick little gigs mainly designed to point you in the right direction, as well as offer some tweakable rewards and a bit of Cyberpunk lore to go with each of the secrets you find through them.

They’re dished out by Ronald P.T. Malone, that unforgettable junk merchant you might remember running into when trying to get in touch with Solomon Reed during the DLC’s main quest, with some special rewards being on offer at his shop once you finish off the last of the mod’s gigs.

While Darkcopse says that it works best with a fresh Phantom Liberty playthrough, the mod’s also been designed to be able to work around the fact you might already have found some of the secrets involved in its missions, meaning it should still be ok to use with existing saves. You can also tweak a lot of its elements, such as the cash and XP rewards of the gigs, using NexusGuy999’s ‘Native Settings UI’.

If you’re interested in more Cyberpunk modding-related news, one modder, who added romantic apartment hangouts to the game before CDPR did, has recently said he’s glad to see people enjoying the official version of the feature.