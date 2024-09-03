Cyberpunk 2077 board game casually strolls its cybernetic robo-legs past crowdfunding campaign goal in about ten minutes, is now over 1000% eddied up

Cyberpunk 2077 fans, it would seem, love a good board game. They love em so much, in fact, that a new official one from CD Projekt and Go On Board - inventively dubbed Cyberpunk 2077: The Board Game - has not only surpassed the $100,000 crowdfunding goal its campaign launched with today, it's raised over 10x that much cash.

As a number of CD Projekt devs have pointed out, it took only 10 minutes and 4 seconds for the board game to raise that $100k, which is pretty damn impressive, and, as of writing, the total now sits at a cool $1,017,379.

That's over 1,000% of the funding goal - a concept which is breaking my brain a bit - from just over 6,300 backers. So what are those backers so keen to lob their eddies at?

Well, the game's description says that it: "brings to life the experience of Cyberpunk 2077 and features key characters from the video game, including V, Judy, Panam, and Jackie." "The cooperative story-driven tactical action game gives 1–4 players the ability to explore a “what if?” scenario which alters a crucial event from the video game, branching out into a new story told throughout 13 diverse missions," it adds.

Absolutely nuts my chooms -- goal to found a new #Cyberpunk2077 board game reached in 10 min 😲



If you want to join the pack, check it out ❤️https://t.co/JRdio0pQqm — Paweł Sasko (@PaweSasko) September 3, 2024

The crowdfunding campaign for it, done via Gamefound, also came with a number of extra goodies and bonuses that'd be unlocked if it hit certain stretch goals, including a new game mode, additional weapons, some miniatures, and a new mission. They've, er, all been hit, it's fair to say.

In case you're wondering, there are two versions of the game that you can buy/pledge for, a standard edition which costs $79, and a deluxe edition costing $139 and boasting some extra tat.

Are you as stoked about getting a new Cyberpunk board game as all of the folks who've backed this campaign? Let us know below!