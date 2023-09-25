CP2077 Phantom Liberty: How to meet Solomon Reed

You may or may not know the name Solomon Reed in connection with Cyberpunk 2077, but if you've been paying attention at all over the past year, you'll probably have heard that Idris Elba is joining the game's cast for the new Phantom Liberty DLC. Solomon Reed does indeed sport the vocal talents and digital likeness of Idris Elba, and based on how much he's come up in promotional materials, you can tell that CD Projekt Red knew he'd be a big draw for their spy thriller themed add-on.

You'd be forgiven, then, for thinking that Solomon Reed is Phantom Liberty's main event; and while that's arguably true, you don't exactly run into an Idris Elba lookalike on the streets of Night City while you're heading to the shops. If you're curious to know a little bit more about how and when exactly you get to meet Phantom Liberty's new hero, read on, but beware some mild spoilers for the new DLC storyline!

How to meet Solomon Reed in CP2077 Phantom Liberty

The good news — and you may not be surprised to learn this — is that you can't exactly miss encountering Solomon Reed eventually, unless you skip the Phantom Liberty DLC content altogether. Complete the "Dog Eat Dog" mission when it pings to gain entry into the new Dogtown region of Night City's map, and you'll be on Solomon's home turf.

From here on in it's just a matter of patience. There's nothing you can do to hasten your introduction to Solomon Reed but continue down the main Phantom Liberty questline until you reach its fourth main mission, "Lucretia My Reflection". Your new buddy and President of the NUSA Rosalind Myers will task you with making contact with an agent of hers who's spent years embedded in Dogtown — Solomon Reed himself.

Secret agents aren't exactly known for being easy to contact, and there are a few hoops to jump through before Solomon will agree to a face-to-face meeting.

You're first directed to an abandoned restaurant in the district, called Capitán Caliente. You arrive to find the place locked up, but there are a couple of ways to gain access. Scan a panel by the entrance with orange cables sticking out of it, and you'll receive an optional objective to override the fusebox and force open the door.

Image credit: VG247 / CD Projekt Red

The cables are pretty easy to follow by sight, but the fusebox is high up on another level of this semi-derelict commercial plaza, and a couple of promising looking routes lead to dead-ends. To get to where you're aiming for, head right from the restaurant's entrance as you face it and scale a conveniently placed piece of crumbling concrete walkway to get one level higher.

Image credit: VG247 / CD Projekt Red

Follow this walkway all the way around the upper square until you're roughly above Capitán Caliente — there are some makeshift gangplanks connecting the different structures in the plaza, and at one point you'll need to jump over a person who's sitting rather inconsiderately in your path. Just past her this level dead-ends, but turn around and you can climb more rubble to get you up to the next floor.

Image credit: VG247 / CD Projekt Red

On the third-level bridge, resist the temptation to scale to yet another level, and instead head right and step out onto the metal walkway next to the broken part of the bridge wall. This walkway is more or less hidden until you're standing right next to it, but can be identified by the two yellowish barriers nearby.

Image credit: VG247 / CD Projekt Red

Follow this walkway around, jumping over one area where the makeshift planking has broken and fallen away, and you'll reach the fusebox in an alcove. Scan and interact with it to override and open the door to Capitán Caliente.

Image credit: VG247 / CD Projekt Red

Alternatively, if all of this sounds like a lot of effort, there's a less elegant but potentially quicker way in. Turn left at Capitán Caliente's entrance and follow the building around until you reach the dumpsters. There's a hole in the wall behind one of the dumpsters that lets into one of the restaurant's back rooms.

Next you need to scan the restaurant's interior to find a specific phone used to contact Solomon. The one you're after is an old-fashioned landline, and can be found in the storeroom you access through a doorway to the right behind the restaurant counter. You'll first need to scan a shelving unit and push it aside.

Image credit: VG247 / CD Projekt Red

V needs a moment to hilariously struggle with this piece of analogue technology, but with some assistance from Johnny, you're able to dial the phone number Myers gave you (0931). After a brief conversation, Solomon will instruct you to meet him at a nearby basketball court, which is marked on your map as the next quest destination.

Head uphill to the court and interact with the seat in the bleachers to begin the scene where you eventually meet Solomon. I won't spoil it from here on in, but suffice to say if you're a fan of Idris Elba (and/or have ever wanted to see him share a screen with Keanu Reeves), you'll enjoy where this questline goes from here.