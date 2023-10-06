If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
CYBERCHIMERICAL

Cyberpunk 2077 Chimera Core: Where to find it and how to use it

CP2077 makes a point of telling you to collect this item — so, what's it for?

The Chimera boss shoots a flaming laser up a stairwell in a promotional image for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.
Image credit: CD Projekt Red
Rebecca Jones avatar
Guide by Rebecca Jones Guides Writer
Published on

The Chimera core is one of Cyberpunk 2077's most obscure resources. The game makes a point of telling you to take it, but then doesn't give you too much explicit guidance on what to do with it. This has left some players of the Phantom Liberty DLC hanging onto it for the entirely of the new storyline, waiting in vain for the moment when they'll be prompted to use it.

If you're one of the confused players in question look no further, as in this guide we'll explain where to find the Chimera core and what to use it for in CP2077: Phantom Liberty.

Where to find the Chimera core in Cyberpunk 2077

You can pick up the Chimera core after finishing the boss fight against the Chimera during the main job Spider And The Fly (part of the Phantom Liberty DLC questline). You'll be given an optional objective to take the core before leaving the arena, so be sure to collect it before you do anything to advance the story!

It can be a little hard to see the Chimera core at first, thanks to the fact that it's quite dark in the Chimera's boss arena and you've likely wrecked the joint beyond all recognition by now. Scan the floor near the Chimera's remains and be sure to grab the core before you depart through the subway tunnels and begin the next main job, Lucretia My Reflection.

The Chimera core on the floor of the boss arena in Cyberpunk 2077, with the mini-map indicating its location in the upper right-hand corner.
Image credit: VG247 / CD Projekt Red

What to do with the Chimera core in Cyberpunk 2077

Given that it was the subject of its own quest objective, you might expect the Chimera core to come up again during the story of Phantom Liberty. However, it seems like that objective was just there to ensure you didn't miss a one-off crafting resource (and admittedly, I for one would've walked right past it in the darkness of the boss arena if the game hadn't flagged its existence).

Yes, the Chimera core is yours to keep and do with as you will, since no-one's going to ask you for it later. There are a couple of options available to you here: you can choose to place the Chimera core on a display table in V's apartment, or use it as a crafting component in one of the following Iconic (Tier 5) weapon mods:

  • Firecracker (Power Weapon mod): Shoots explosive rounds.
  • Hacktomy (Smart Weapon mod): +5% chance to apply a quickhack effect (effect type determined by the body part hit).
  • Severance (Melee Weapon mod): When an enemy is below 50% health, every hit to their head or limbs has a 20% chance to dismember that body part.
  • Wallpuncher (Tech Weapon mod): Allows you to charge the weapon to 200% capacity (no increase to charge time) and adds +100 armour penetration.

For more information on how to make your dreams of crafting this unique component into a powerful piece of kit a reality, see our comprehensive guide to crafting in Cyberpunk 2077.

