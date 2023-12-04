Cyberpunk 2077's "Last Big Update" arrives tomorrow, here’s the full rundown of everything it includes

CD Projekt has released the full patch notes for Cyberpunk 2077's Update 2.1, which is set to arrive tomorrow and will be the game’s "Last Big Update".

Up until last week’s reveal, you might well have thought CRPR was done with making massive additions and tweaks to the game following the huge 2.0 update that arrived alongside the Phantom Liberty DLC. But, as it turns out, December’s looking to be a great month to return to Night City.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Update 2.1 is confirmed to be the final major update that the developers will be bringing to the game (thanks, IGN) and we now know exactly what it’ll include. A lot of the headlines included near the top of Update 2.1’s freshly released full patch notes were shown off or teased during a recent Twitch stream about the update.

That said, the notes include plenty of interesting extra details about these features and the other fixes included in the update that you’ll want to get the lowdown on. For example, as part of the fully-functional metro system it adds to the game, you’ll be able to “travel between the 19 metro stations located throughout Night City on 5 different lines”. You can even choose between sitting through the journey and taking in the sights, or simply using the mechanic to fast travel from A to B.

Meanwhile, fans of intimacy will be glad to know that the update’s love interest hangouts are “repeatable, unlimited” events that become available once you conclude a character’s “romance path”. Those who love things with wheels and engines rather than people are also catered to, with five new motorbikes arriving alongside the Porsche 911 Cabriolet we’ve seen plenty of.

For an extra look at these big features, you can check out the handy overview video from CDPR below.

Once you’re done with that, make sure to check out all of the little tweaks highlighted in the patch notes too. Ones like some fixes that stop the player from getting “stuck in a permanent holocall with Songbird” or just never having Solomon Reed actually call them during the mission ‘Lucretia My Reflection’ are just too funny for you to miss chuckling at.

This new update for Cyberpunk isn’t the only thing that’s been in the works at CD Projekt Red, with it recently having been revealed that the "largest part" of the studio’s team is working on the next Witcher game.