Cyberpunk 2077 free Update 2.1 will include a fully functional metro, replayable car races, and plenty more

Cyberpunk 2077 will be receiving a new, free update with new gameplay elements on December 5.

CD Projekt Red announced during its most recent REDstreams on Twitch that Update 2.1 will feature a fully functional metro, radioport, replayable car races, boss fight improvements, accessibility features, and more.

Cyberpunk 2077 — Night City Archives | Episode 1: A Brief History of Night City

According to the game's producer Monika Janowska and quest director Paweł Sasko, the city-wide fully functional NCART metro system in Update 2.1 will offer a "relaxed way" of transportation.

Radioport, another new feature, allows you to enjoy the eclectic musical vibes of the game's selection of radio stations beyond the confines of your vehicle. This means you can now listen to the radio while walking through the City Center, for example.

There will be new hangouts with romantic partners, and you can enjoy quality time together in V’s apartment.

Additional new features include more chases and replayable car races. Before, the latter was only available as a finite set of missions but now can be replayed to gain further rewards and discounts on the Autofixer website.

The update also improves boss fights, including the late-game Adam Smasher fight. Smasher’s AI has been improved, and he’s now equipped with a Sandevistan, as seen in the anime Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Also coming with the new update are the Porsche 911 Cabriolet, new motorcycles, upgraded motorcycle handling and new riding mechanics, new secrets to discover, and more, including technical improvements and accessibility features such as a larger interface font and the ability to turn off the timer in the Breach Protocol minigame.

Update 2.1 will be available to all existing and future owners of the game, including those who purchase the upcoming Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition, featuring both the base game and the Phantom Liberty expansion.