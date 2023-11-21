Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition: Immerse yourself in the complete experience, available December 5

CD Projekt Red has announced Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition is coming to console and PC in December.

It will be made available both digitally and physically and include the expansion Phantom Liberty along with all updates released so far, such as free Update 2.0, which overhauled many of the game’s systems, and previously released digital goodies available as part of the My Rewards program.

Cyberpunk 2077 - Phantom Liberty release trailer

Originally released for PC, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and Xbox One on December 10, 2020, the initial release was followed by the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series versions on February 15, 2022.

Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition will be released on December 5 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. It will run you $59.99.