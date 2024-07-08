Move over GTA Online, Cyberpunk 2077 has an in-development multiplayer mod that proves its worth with a 20-player Night City

A multiplayer mod for Cyberpunk 2077 is in development, but even in its early stages it's able to place 20 players onto a single map, paving the way for a proper online avenue for chooms to make a name for themselves alongside their compatriots.

The mod, developed by a single person, is called CyberMP. A YouTuber and several others were invited to take part in a test of the mod, which is still in its early stages: player models are still without proper animations, for example. But even so, it works. This initial result is giving hope to those who've been fiending for a cooperative (or perhaps even competitive) component to CDProjekt Red's open world sci-fi game.

This was first spotted by IGN, which pointed out that even in its early stage the project showed promise. According to YouTuber Juicehead, the experience suffered from few online issues, stating the experience was "almost perfect" in regards to connectivity and syncing.

Multiplayer was initially going to be an offical part of Cyberpunk 2077, described as a "standalone product" by staff at the studio. However, years later, this part of the game would ultimately be scrapped in favour of other fixes and the excellent Phatom Liberty expansion. Thanks to the game's open mod support though, players and creative individuals have been able to morph the game to their desires. This includes CyberMP, as well as various other projects from likeminded folks around the world.

