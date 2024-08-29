Wahey, The Witcher 4 has had "substantial progress" made on it, with CD Projekt "gearing up" to put the game into full production

CD Projekt has revealed that the game codenamed project Polaris - that "first instalment in the new Witcher saga" that we've all been referring to as The Witcher 4 just to make thing a bit less confusing until a proper name is slapped on it - is just about ready to enter full production.

According to joint CEO Michał Nowakowski in a press release detailing the studio's latest earnings figures and progress on its current projects, preproduction on Polaris is on track to wrap up soon, with the developers "nearing a major milestone" that'll mark this point. So, as of right now, CD Projekt is "gearing up" to launch into that next phase.

In an earnings video that adds the this smorgasbord of witchery info, CD Projekt CFO Piotr Nielubowicz added that in the first half of 2024, the Polaris development team has "made substantial progress", which will allow that step into full production to be taken "soon".

Back in the press release, Nowakowski continued: "The first half of the year was also a busy period for our Boston studio, which is laying the groundwork for Project Orion – a new game set in the Cyberpunk universe."

He also gave a shout-out to all of the cool stuff modders have been getting up to with The Witcher 3's REDkit modding tools since those arrived back in May, writing: "It’s been several months since our dev tools were released to gamers, and there’s already a slew of interesting modding projects out there."

In an earnings call about these financials (thanks, IGN), Nowakowski also looks to have given some hope to folks desperate for a second season of Cyberpunk Edgerunners, revealing that the studio is at the very least "planning to do more in terms of animation with Cyberpunk", so you might get some stuff in a similar vein, even if Lucy and David's story's been told.

"As we carry on with our intensive work, each quarter brings us closer to the moment when we'll be able to share more information about what we're getting up to right now," Nielubowicz said to close out the earnings video, which you can watch in full above.

While you wait for more info on Project Polaris, let me introduce you to a Witcher 3 REDkit mod which lets Geralt sail a big ship in wonderfully janky fashion. Oh, and Andrzej Sapkowski says he's recently finished writing anopther Witcher book.