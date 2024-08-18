Struggling to see everything Cyberpunk 2077 has to offer? A new mod will help you check out all the game's best hidden gems

Cyberpunk 2077 is a big game with lots to discover, but not all of it is easy to see or find - luckily, a new mod should help you see even the smallest of moments.

While it's been almost four years since Cyberpunk 2077 came out, there are still plenty of easter eggs fans are finding even now, with some still yet to be discovered. Of course, even though there are some that still need to be found, it can be difficult to see all of the ones that players are already aware of, as well as some of the game's more unique events. After all, Night City isn't exactly small, and if you don't know where something is, how are you meant to find it? Well, if you're someone that wants to see as much of what there is to see in Night City as possible, you might want to check out the new and quite popular Hidden Gems Map mod.

The mod in question, made by Mad Cat MKII, is a simple one: on your map, you'll now find icons that cover all kinds of "hidden gems, easter eggs, unique loot and curious events" that can be found across the game (thanks, PCGamesN). As noted in the description, it's "especially useful to veteran players who wish to find hidden gems they just can't remember" the locations of. Essentially, maybe don't download this one if you like to discover things on your own without any help, but if you're that dedicated a completionist, this might whittle down a few hours of Google searches and driving around Night City.

It is noted that the mod is designed to work with Cyberpunk 2077 and Phantom Liberty, but you shouldn't have any trouble if you just have the base game. Still, it's a good way to kill some time while you wait for the next Cyberpunk game, which will be quite a while away given that The Witcher 4 is CD Projekt Red's current priority.