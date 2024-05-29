Cyberpunk 2077 has officially ended development - over a decade after its reveal

Finally, over 12 years since the game's official reveal back in 2012, Cyberpunk 2077 has ended development. All staff at CD Projekt Red have no stopped working on the game, moving on to work on various projects - including future Witcher and Cyberpunk games - for the foreseeable future.

This news came out in the late hours of last night via the quarterly CD Projekt Red earnings call, which revealed that not a single employee had been working on the game since April 30. Following this, staff took to social media to declare their journey on Cyberpunk had concluded.

This includes associate game director Pawel Sasko, who reposted the graph presenting this departure from Cyberpunk 2077 with the following statement, "That's how the team compositions looks like and the projects we are cooking. I am so excited by all this growth and cannot wait to see how it all develops."

Likewise you had a variety of voice actors speak on Cyberpunk 2077's journey coming to a close, including but not limited to Alex Jordan who voiced Mr Hands. "Now that Cyberpunk 2077 is officially wrapped, I want to give my enormous thanks to CDPR and Side Global for making me part of this world I fell so in love with. I forever carry this project with me, via my Mr Hands tattoo. Here’s to you, chooms. See you in the Heavy Hearts."

It's no secret that Cyberpunk 2077 has ventured over a rocky road to get to this point. Not only was it revealed years before any gameplay was shown off, its eventual launch was mired in controversy, with older generation copies of the game have a cavalcade of dire issues, eventually leading to the game's removal off the PlayStation store. The game released in a poor state, leading to a negative perception among players.

However, in the following years, a lot of work went into the game. While those older gen versions of the game never got the same love, those on PS5, Xbox Series X/S or PC were able to enjoy a slowly improving Cyberpunk 2077. By the release of the Phantom Liberty expansion, Cyberpunk 2077 finally hit Overwhelmingly positive on Steam and clawed back a lot of lost love. The game now, in its final form, is pretty great. Perhaps not the cleanest landing, but a landing nonetheless.

Here's a fun question to leave you on? Do you think Cyberpunk 2077 ending in its current state has patched over the ill will for CD Projekt's future games? Will they still have to overcome that rough first impression? Let us know below!