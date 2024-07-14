Cyberpunk 2077 sequel's director only had one thought on his mind right before he was asked to helm it: "Am I getting fired?"

The director of Cyberpunk 2077's sequel was apparently convinced he was getting fired right up to being asked to lead the follow-up.

Cyberpunk 2077 lead quest designer Pawel Sasko is currently set to direct the controversial RPG's as-of-yet untitled sequel, an obviously big task that surely comes with on stresses (we all remember the state it launched in). But before Sasko even had the chance to experience those stresses, he had another one to deal with first. The CD Projekt Red developer recently spoke on the Flow Games podcast, where he spoke about whether or not he wanted to stay at the studio, or move on to something else (thanks, GamesRadar).

"When you work in one company for a long time, there's always this moment where your career is kind of in the crossroads, and you're thinking 'should I enter another really big project with this company, or should I look for somewhere else to maybe learn new things?'" Sasko said on the podcast. It should be made clear that this wasn't a serious thought, because he "[loves] this company too much" but he did ask himself the question nonetheless. After all, he did end up being asked to move to the US to help start CD Projekt Red's new Boston-based studio to work on the sequel, which he described as being "given a chance of starting something new, but you're still in the same company."

That kind of thing will likely be welcome news to many, but prior to learning this is where his career would take him, he wasn't particularly certain of what was about to be asked of him. Sasko explained that he was invited to a one-to-one meeting with Cyberpunk 2077 game director Gabe Amatangelo, a pretty normal affair. The first red flag was that Amatangelo messaged him two times to make sure that he would attend the in-person meeting, which Sasko called a "strange request."

"So I got ready, went to the office, walked in the office, and there's the game director, who's my boss, the CEO, who's his boss, sitting there," Sasko continued to explain. "The two most important people in the company. And I'm thinking 'Am I getting fired? Is this what's happening? What are those guys doing here?'" Of course, in actuality he was asked to direct the sequel, an offer he describes as "very humbling."

We know pretty much next to nothing about the sequel right now, it won't be very far along in development after all, but we do know that CD Projekt Red are hoping it can make the sequel feel more American by getting the pothole covers right.