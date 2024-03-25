Still haven't gotten round to Cyberpunk 2077? You can try it out for free very soon, but not for long

If everything you've heard about Cyberpunk 2077 over the years has you uncertain about it, an upcoming free trial can let you try it out without financial regrets.

It would be pretty understandable if you've been waiting for the right time to play Cyberpunk. We all know how bad a launch it has, we don't need to get into that here, but it also released more than three years ago, meaning a whole bunch of other good games have come out since then. So, even if you wanted to try it out, maybe you couldn't justify the purchase (I can fully appreciate that in a stacked year like 2023, and also just because of how expensive games are now). Well, if you can manage to get yourself away from Dragon's Dogma 2 this weekend, CD Projekt Red is offering a free trial, no strings attached.

Try out #Cyberpunk2077 for free!



Get a taste of Night City in a free trial coming soon to @PlayStation 5 and @Xbox Series X|S. Deets below 👇 pic.twitter.com/CTcs2Sm3ZJ — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) March 25, 2024

The trail will be available on both PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and offers up to five hours of playtime. You also don't need a subscription of any kind, so don't worry if you aren't a PlayStation Plus or Game Pass subscriber, it's available to all. However, it's not around for all that long. You'll be able to start the demo this Thursday, March 28, at 8am PT/ 3pm GMT, and it will be available until March 31, 11:59pm PT/ April 1, 7:59am BST (the clocks change for us over in the EU this coming Sunday, in case any Americans are confused by the time zone designation change).

Five hours is quite a good bit of time to try out the game, as it should let you get through the game's big intro and into what it's all actually about. It's also a good time to hop into the game, as CD Projekt Red is done adding anything major to it, with any future updates only being little tweaks here and there.