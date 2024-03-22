Thanks to a cool new Cyberpunk 2077 mod, you can now rock out with Keanu Reeves in any of V's apartments

The very good Phantom Liberty aside, Cyberpunk 2077 is, for better or worse, that game where you can hang out with Keanu Reeves, because he's physically stuck inside your chracter's brain in slightly airheaded rock singer form. For those that love some Keanu, which you kind of have to or you're at risk of violating the rules of the internet, a new Cyberpunk mod is defintely worth checking out.

While a quick update to the PC version of the game designed to help fix some misbehaving mouse buttons temporarily caused some modding strife eariler this week, all the core mods a lot of your load order relies on have now been updated, so things should pretty much be back to normal. We might be in for more of that if CD Projekt's devs come across any more litle things they'd really like to add to Night City, but for now, you're free to make your own fun by adding your own pet actor to all of your flats.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Cyberpunk modder Deceptious, who's also recently turned V into an art collector in pretty interesting fashion, has just released their latest work, a mod called ‘Here's Johnny’. What does it do? Well, in the base game, Silverhand only usually spawns in interactable form outside of cutscenes in one of the game's aparments - V's original digs in Megabuilding H10.

However, that's far from your only option when it comes to homes at this point in the game's lifespan, since one of the many things in the slew of updates its gotten has been a variety of other purchasable and rentable apartments designed to match a range of different character builds and preferences. So, this mod makes it so that Silverhand can spawn in all of them, from the luxurious - if tacky - Corpo Plaza apartment, to the, er, cosy Northside Motel room, and even your Phantom Liberty safehouse in Dogtown.

He'll be able to pop up in a number of spots throughout these various places while you're hanging out in them, all you've got to do first is pay a visit to the Megabuilding H10 apartment to activate the mod after installing. Also, once you pass a certain point in the game's main story, Johnny'll be able to spawn in playing a guitar, assuming there isn't a cat occupying the spot in the apartment that he's supposed to use for that animation. Yes, that's a thing.

So, there you go. It might be also worth checking out this mod that aims to make finding all of the hidden secrets in Dogtown a bit more immersive and rewarding if you’re planning to replay Phantom Liberty the next time you fire up Cyberpunk.