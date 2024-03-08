A hidden picture of Cyberpunk 2077's devs has just been discovered in-game - it's next to a giant burger, as we all probably expected

Psst, did you know that the Cyberpunk 2077’s devs had added a fresh little secret to the game alongside one of its recent updates? Well, CD Projekt did just that, and to see it, you’ll have to get up close and personal with a giant burger.

While it’s fun knowing that work has kicked off at CD Projekt on the game’s highly-anticipated sequel, even if some of the studio’s other projects are still shrouded in mystery, it’s still going to be a good while until any of them arrive. So, you can hardly blame one player for having stumbled across this secret by (checks notes) taking in the views from atop a fast food joint.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The joint in question is Tom’s Diner, the eatery where you meet up with Takemura early on in the base game’s main story - you know, not long after all of that relic stuff goes down. As YouTuber Ian Ilano TV has spotted (thanks, GamesRadar), following the game’s big 2.1 update, if you clamber up on the roof of this fine establishment, you can encounter a fun little easter egg involving a picture of some CD Projekt devs.

Apparently this has been something folks at the studio have been waiting for players to unearth, with both Cyberpunk 2077 quest director Paweł Sasko and CDPR global community director Marcin Momot having congratulated Ian Ilano TV on the discovery via Twitter. “Took you ages my chooms, I was slowly giving up on hoping someone [was] going to find it,” tweeted the former.

Thankfully they’ve both offered a little bit more context about the secret - which you can find by looking at CDPR’s iconic red bird logo on a building near the diner, using some 2.1 update binoculars found near the burger sign on its roof - as Ian Ilano TV shows in the video below.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

“This is from one of our annual company picnics. Not sure which year though,” Momot revealed in response to one user, while Sasko has replied to another in Polish, with a comment that machine translates to: “That's right, it was even implemented by the same designer as the team photo in Blood and Wine.”

So, assuming the tech hasn’t mangled the latter comment, this looks to be another little thing shared by the worlds of both the Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk, which is pretty cool.

If you're after more cool stuff to find in Cyberpunk 2077 while you wait for more news on its sequel, this mod sends you all over Night City to collect some cool art you can use to decorate your apartments.