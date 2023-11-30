Cyberpunk 2077 is getting a big free update with its Ultimate Edition

Like big Cyberpunk 2077 updates with the number two in their name? Well, you’re getting another one in the form of Update 2.1 next week, CD Projekt has revealed.

Yup, you probably thought they were done with the massive 2.0 that arrived alongside the Phantom Liberty, but it seems there’s still some more cool stuff that the game’s developers have been planning on adding to Night City. And you’ll be able to get a look at some of it in a Twitch stream featuring some of them.

“On December 5th, the same day Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition hits the shelves,” a tweet from the game’s official account revealed, “we’ll release a free Update 2.1 introducing new and hotly anticipated gameplay elements.”

You’ll be able to learn more about what exactly the update contains by turning into a stream that’s set to take place on CD Projekt Red’s official Twitch channel at 4PM CET/3PM GMT on December 1. Yes, that’s tomorrow.

The broadcast will be hosted by CDPR senior community managers Alicja Kozera and Amelia ‘Lilayah’ Kołat, with Cyberpunk 2077 quest director Paweł Sasko and producer Monika 'Ayano' Janowska set to appear as guests. Despite the best attempts of the fans who’ve responded to the announcement tweet so far, all of them look to be doing a very good job of keeping mum regarding the details about the update that’ll be revealed in the stream.

On December 5th, the same day Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition hits the shelves, we’ll release a free Update 2.1 introducing new and hotly anticipated gameplay elements. 🔥



— Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) November 30, 2023

To be honest, I wouldn’t expect the changes it makes to come anywhere close to being as drastic or large in scale as those included in the 2.0 update. Though, anything that adds a bit of extra immersive sheen to the game or a fresh mechanic to try out whenever I get around to replaying Phantom Liberty will be very welcome in my book.

Just please make sure it’s not a mandatory director’s commentary solely featuring Johnny Silverhand in full sarky dickhead mode, because that might make me retract all of the very nice things I’ve said about the game since late September.

This new update for Cyberpunk isn’t the only thing that’s been in the works at CD Projekt Red, with it recently having been revealed that the "largest part" of the studio’s team is working on the next Witcher game. While you wait for more news on that, make sure to check out our coverage of Cyberpunk’s latest updates and must-have mods.