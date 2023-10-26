Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.02 ensures Phantom Liberty’s vehicle contract missions can no longer be impossible

The latest Cyberpunk 2077 patch addresses a number of issues, including a bug that’d caused some of the vehicle delivery missions added to the game with the Phantom Liberty expansion to become physically impossible to complete.

Patch 2.02 for CD Projekt’s futuristic RPG, which is currently being rolled out across PC and consoles, comes with a pretty hefty list of changes aimed at both Phantom Liberty and the base game. Nestled among the section of these that are Phantom Liberty-specific is a bug fix that’ll definitely help lower the blood pressures of Dogtown’s mercenaries.

The change in question is a simple rebalancing of the time limits for some of the game’s vehicle contract side missions, which see V tasked by Santo Domingo fixer Muamar "El Capitán" Reyes (whose hairstyle genuinely looks like it should be illegal) to steal specific vehicles and drive them to specific locations in return for some decent rewards.

Unfortunately, the problem folks have been encountering with some of these jobs is that the biggest barrier to their completion isn’t the NCPD trying to book you for jacking someone’s ride, but rather the fact some of the time limits you’re given to complete the gigs within weren’t actually long enough to cover the required distance.

Patch 2.02 for #Cyberpunk2077 and #PhantomLiberty is being rolled out on PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. It includes quest and gameplay fixes for the most common issues as well as other general improvements.



Yup, regardless of how good a run you got using some of the slowest cars Muamar asks for, you just couldn’t get to the drop-off point in time. While modder Deceptious stepped in to fix the issue for PC players, via their mod ‘Bug Fix - Unfair Car Delivery Timers’, not long after the DLC arrived, those on console can now breathe a sigh of relief.

Among the other issues the patch addresses are a few that sound just as frustrating as the comically short delivery timers. These include one which would see “roadblocks (be) present in front of the Dogtown gates, thus preventing entry” and another which made it possible to lock yourself out of progressing during the quest ‘Firestarter’ by accidentally disassembling a critically important security datashard.

That said, you’ll no doubt be devastated to learn that it’s now apparently no longer possible to lower your NCPD wanted level by giving money to a homeless person. Well, there go 90% of the charitable donations made in Night City on a daily basis.

You can read the full notes on the patch, which also includes some weapon balancing and performance optimisation tweaks, here.

If you’re planning on jumping back into Cyberpunk this weekend to check out how this patch has influenced the playing experience, you might also want to check out these mods that’ll allow you to grab an immersive snack or drink in Dogtown.