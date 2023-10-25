Attention foodies, Cyberpunk 2077's best culinary immersion mods have come to Phantom Liberty

If you’ve been busy battling through Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion and the idea of taking a break for a quick snack or drink sounds good, you’re in luck thanks to a couple of new mods.

Mods can do a lot of things well, but in my opinion, on the RPG front, cool little tweaks that can add an extra layer to your immersion might just be where they excel most. When it comes to Cyberpunk 2077, a couple of works from prolific modder Deceptious have long been near the top of the pile in that regard.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Much like their similarly-named and uber-popular compatriots for the base game, the freshly released ‘Immersive Bartenders - Dogtown’ and ‘Immersive Food Vendors - Dogtown’ offer you the chance to kick back and have an animated sip or bite at some of the bars and food spots you come across as you explore. As you’d expect, what sets these new works apart is that they affect the distinct added the the game by the Phantom Liberty expansion, which had sadly been an animated snacking blind spot since its arrival.

Thankfully, however, that’s no longer the case!

With the former mod installed, if you head to the bar located in the Stadium or those at The Heavy Hearts club and The Moth, you’ll be able to take a big long swig of whichever poison you buy from the bartenders using the default barter dialogue. Whisky, tequila, beer or just a soda, the choice is yours.

Meanwhile, the latter equips the two Dogtown vendors you can buy food and drink from with the ability to offer you an array of animated snacks, with the menu ranging from sandwiches and burgers to sushi and even a sweet dessert pudding.

The drinks and food offered by the mods, which can be used together and are also compatible with their base game editions, cost roughly the same as their unanimated consumable menu equivalents and convey the same passive effects.

So, head off and get as drunk, energised or well-fed as you like. Who knows, it might help distract you from the feeling that you were being watched at certain times during one of Phantom Liberty’s endings.