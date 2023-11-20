You can finally romance the hot French netrunner from Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

Warning: Spoilers for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty may lie ahead.

Remember the French netrunner that stole your heart during Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty expansion? Well, there’s now a mod that’ll let you romance her.

Yup, get ready to live out a fantasy in which you don’t utterly disappoint this very attractive woman, who could probably do a lot better than someone who’s swapped half of their internal organs out for toasters. Though, with this mod installed, Aurore Cassel’s endless flirting at the Black Sapphire soiree actually has a payoff.

The mod, dubbed ‘Aurore Romanced (Lady Marmalade)’ is the work of modder Deceptious, who has previously added some subtle improvements to the base game’s romance encounters. This time they’ve created a short quest that’ll allow you to spend some quality time with Aurore after encountering her at Kurt Hansen’s party during Phantom Liberty’s main quest.

For those unfamiliar, you end up playing roulette with Aurore and her brother Aymeric while simultaneously nicking both of their identities for your own nefarious ends. Once you’ve concluded your nice evening at the Black Sapphire, a mission called ‘Lady Marmalade’ (yes, it’s a reference to the song involving the Moulin Rouge that you’re thinking of) will kick off and culminate in an encounter that allows both masculine and feminine Vs to have a bit of tasteful fun with Aurore.

If you’ve already blazed through Phantom Liberty and don’t fancy starting an entire new playthrough of it just to show someone your baguette or well, the other thing, there’s good news. Deceptious has made it so that the quest can also be triggered simply by heading V’s Megabuilding H10 apartment and inputting a certain console command detailed in the mod’s description.

Unfortunately for those who dig Aymeric’s quiet charm, it looks like you’ll have to wait a little longer for the chance to become one of the things recorded on his external memory storage disks.

If you’re planning on jumping back into Cyberpunk 2077 to check this out for yourself, make sure to check out our coverage of its latest patches and must-have mods, as well as the interesting hijinks you can get into by no clipping at a certain point during Phantom Liberty.