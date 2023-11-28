The Witcher 4 moving along as CD Projekt Red assembles massive team for its next epic

The "largest part" of the development team at CD Projekt Red is working on The Witcher 4, or whatever it will be titled.

This was confirmed by the company's CFO today in a financial results video.

CD Projekt Red Q3 2023 financials video.

"Regarding production tasks, the largest part of our dev team is working on Polaris, the first installment of the new Witcher game trilogy," said Piotr Nielubowicz.

CEO Adam Kicinski added in the company's earnings statement the team working on Polaris is 330 strong and is expected to reach over 400 by the middle of next year.

Project Polaris was officially announced in October 2022 as a story-driven open-world RPG built on the legacy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The game is currently in pre-production, and all three titles in the trilogy are expected to be delivered within six years following the release of Polaris.

There are other Witcher games in the works as well.

One is Project Sirius, the codename for a project currently in development with The Flame in the Flood studio Molasses Flood, which CDP acquired in 2021. Set in The Witcher universe and created with support from CDPR, the game will offer multiplayer alongside single-player, including a campaign with quests and a story.

And there's also The Witcher Remake, currently in the hands of Fool’s Theory, who have worked on Seven, and provided support on Outriders, Divinity Original Sin 2, and Baldur’s Gate. Fool’s Theory is no stranger to The Witcher series either, where “veteran Witcher series staff are involved. This was originally announced as Project Canis Majoris if memory serves us.