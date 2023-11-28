If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
WITCHY NEWS

The Witcher 4 moving along as CD Projekt Red assembles massive team for its next epic

Development surges forward.

The Witcher Teaser
Image credit: CD Projekt Red
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

The "largest part" of the development team at CD Projekt Red is working on The Witcher 4, or whatever it will be titled.

This was confirmed by the company's CFO today in a financial results video.

CD Projekt Red Q3 2023 financials video.

"Regarding production tasks, the largest part of our dev team is working on Polaris, the first installment of the new Witcher game trilogy," said Piotr Nielubowicz.

CEO Adam Kicinski added in the company's earnings statement the team working on Polaris is 330 strong and is expected to reach over 400 by the middle of next year.

Project Polaris was officially announced in October 2022 as a story-driven open-world RPG built on the legacy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. The game is currently in pre-production, and all three titles in the trilogy are expected to be delivered within six years following the release of Polaris.

There are other Witcher games in the works as well.

One is Project Sirius, the codename for a project currently in development with The Flame in the Flood studio Molasses Flood, which CDP acquired in 2021. Set in The Witcher universe and created with support from CDPR, the game will offer multiplayer alongside single-player, including a campaign with quests and a story.

And there's also The Witcher Remake, currently in the hands of Fool’s Theory, who have worked on Seven, and provided support on Outriders, Divinity Original Sin 2, and Baldur’s Gate. Fool’s Theory is no stranger to The Witcher series either, where “veteran Witcher series staff are involved. This was originally announced as Project Canis Majoris if memory serves us.

Sign in and unlock a world of features

Get access to commenting, homepage personalisation, newsletters, and more!

In this article
Follow a topic and we'll email you when we write an article about it.

The Witcher 4

PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC

Related topics
Blockbuster CD Projekt CD Projekt RED Open World PC PS5 RPG Xbox Series X/S
About the Author
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar

Stephany Nunneley-Jackson

News Editor

Stephany is VG247’s News Editor, with 22 years experience (with 15 of them at VG247). With a brain that lacks adhesive ducks, the ill-tempered, chaotic neutral fembot does her best to bring you the most interesting gaming news. She is also unofficially the site’s Lord of the Rings/Elder Scrolls Editor.

Comments