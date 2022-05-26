If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
NEW WITCHER SAGA

The Witcher 4's "research phase" has concluded, says CD Projekt Red

Development should start soon on the first game in the new Witcher saga.
Stephany Nunneley avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley
Published on

The "research phase" for The Witcher 4 has concluded, meaning the team at CD Projekt Red is ready to start development.

Speaking to investors in a Q1 FY22 financials briefing, Adam Kicinski, CEO of the CD Projekt Group, said the company was "eager" to return to the franchise.

"We are very eager to revisit the universe which has shaped our history to such an extent," said Kicinski.

"We have recently concluded the research phase for the first game in the new Witcher saga, which means that from now on further development expenditures will be capitalized on our balance sheet."

In March 2022, CD Projekt Red announced the start of a long-term strategic partnership with Epic Games. The partnership will see future CDP games developed using Unreal Engine 5. The Studio also announced at that time it was working on further additions to The Witcher series.

While CDP has yet to reveal anything about the game, it did say the Witcher medallion shown in the teaser is a lynx which may point to a whole new cast of Witchers to be introduced to.

Until the next game in the saga is released, you can appease your appetite by playing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on either PS5 or Xbox Series X/S after it releases during the second half of this year.

