There's a big JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime event coming next year, and fans have already convinced themselves that the next part of the series is finally getting adapted

Don't get too excited just yet, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans, but an anime event scheduled for next year does have some wondering if the next part is on the way.

The thing about being a JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fan, is that it's a pained existence. It's already been two years since Part 6, with Jolyne Kujo as that part's titular JoJo, wrapped up, and that took three years to come out following Part 5. Since the end of Part 6 many fans have been waiting, uh, patiently, we'll say, for news of an adaptation of Part 7. And while nothing has been revealed just yet, the official Japanese Twitter account for the JoJo anime has shared that a fan event that will connect both the past and future of the series' anime adaptation will be held next year, April 12.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Now, as exciting as JoJoDay (yes that's what they've called it, as it should be called) might be, it obviously isn't confirmation that Part 7, known as Steel Ball Run, is getting adapted. But, you just need to check the replies to understand that Japanese and western fans alike have all convinced themselves that the reveal of a Steel Ball Run anime is on the way. While JoJo's Bizarre Adventure is quite broadly a popular series, Part 7 onwards has been quite popular with a lot of fans, as it was essentially a reboot of the entire manga, taking place in a new universe with alternate takes on multiple parts' JoJo's.

「ジョジョの奇妙な冒険」アニメーションシリーズの

「これまで」と「これから」繋ぐファンイベント



◤￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣

JOJODAY 開催決定

＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿◢



開催日：2025年4月12日（土）

会場： 国立代々木競技場 第二体育館



詳細はこちら▶https://t.co/G7zhvnfAGr#jojo_anime#JOJODAY pic.twitter.com/n6vHtQB0VG — TVアニメ『ジョジョの奇妙な冒険』公式 (@anime_jojo) December 13, 2024 To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

Steel Ball Run follows Johnny Joestar, a former jockey who can no longer race after getting shot, and Gyro Zeppeli, a mysterious man who can use a mysterious ability called Spin. It's pretty wild stuff, even for JoJo, and I'm personally hoping that an anime announcement is being made too, but we've got a few months to wait, so until then I'll just be keeping the show's openings on loop in the background.