Still not over Cyberpunk: Edgerunners? The just revealed manga prequel won't help, but it does seem like a great addition to the series

A manga adaptation of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is here, the only problem is you probably won't be able to read it just yet.

There's no question that one of the big things that helped redeem Cyberpunk 2077 was its 2022 anime adaptation Edgerunners, though the animated series easily stood on its own. While the game has its problems, the anime offered another, perhaps even more pessimistic but strong look into the world of Night City, one that captured a lot of people quite quickly. And now, as announced over on the official Edgerunners Twitter account, a prequel manga called Madness has been revealed, with the first chapter already available to check out… unless like me you just speak English. Then you're out of luck, as it won't be getting a release until 2025 from Dark Horse Comics.

"Don't get mad that we kept it a secret 🤫 The first chapter of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners MADNESS official manga is now out in selected languages, with the full volume coming out in 2025! 💥"



Story by @sztybor_writes 💬, art by @asano4124 🎨



"Don't get mad that we kept it a secret," reads the announcement post from the official Twitter. "The first chapter of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Madness official manga is now out in selected languages, with the full volume coming out in 2025!" Those selected languages obviously include Japanese, but also in German, Italian, and French. The manga is actually being written by the anime's producer and CD Projekt Red comic book and animation narrative director Bartosz Sztybor, with Asano on art duties (they also did the manga adaptation of another Trigger series, BNA: Brand New Animal).

Sztybor also took to Twitter to say "It REALLY is a day full of great news! I'm proud to announce that Edgerunners will have a prequel in manga format and I'm writing it! If you want to know a thing or two about Rebecca and Pilar before they joined Maine's crew, this manga is for you. It's a dream come true!!"

It was also recently announced that Cyberpunk: Edgerunners will be getting a Blu-ray release next year, a rare occurrence for a Netflix series, so keep your eyes peeled for that - not to mention the new animated Cyberpunk series that's also set to arrive on Netflix at some vague point in the future.