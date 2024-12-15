With Okami and Onimusha sequels finally in the works, you might be hoping Capcom is planning some more comebacks, and it turns out you might just get your wish

Capcom had a big night at The Game Awards this week with the return of a couple classic titles, and it sounds like they won't be the last.

It seems like Capcom can't help but stay winning at the moment, as it had a pair of exciting reveals at this year's Game Awards. First off there's that dark and vibey new Onimusha, with what looks to be a proper return to form after the last entry in the series being a VR one this year, and nothing since 2018 before that. The real star of the night, though, was easily the fact that Capcom is teaming up with Hideki Kamiya's new studio Clovers to make a sequel to Okami, one of the most beloved PS2 JRPGs around, 18 years after the game was originally released.

Just this July Kamiya was asking Capcom to let him make Okami 2 and Viewtiful Joe 3, so unless he was just being a bit cheeky, a sequel to Okami being in the works will be quite a new development. But either way, these are both titles that Capcom has left in the dust for a while, and in a news release paired with the announcements, the developer made it clear that these won't be the only revivals of older titles within its catalogue.

"In addition to regularly releasing major new titles each year, Capcom is focusing on re-activating dormant IPs that haven’t had a new title launch recently," the developer explained in the release. "The company is working to further enhance corporate value by leveraging its rich library of content, which includes reviving past IPs like the two titles announced above, in order to continuously produce highly efficient, high-quality titles."

Maybe Kamiya will get his wish for Viewtiful Joe 3 after all! And of course, there's of course all those Dino Crisis fans desperate for a new one, and I personally wouldn't be opposed to a new Lost Planet.