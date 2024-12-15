"It needs a lot more time in the oven" - Larian hopes it can distract you from whatever its next game is with a cute, puzzley Advent calendar

No, Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios isn't quite ready to show off its next game just yet, but it does have a little Advent calendar for you to get through at least.

Here's what we know about Larian's next game so far: it exists! That literally is it at this point in time, which isn't at all surprising considering Baldur's Gate 3 only received its full launch last year, but fans of the studio will obviously be desperate for more (even if the RPG is massive and has yet another update coming next year). We do also know that the devs have had a summit to discuss what's next, though none of us were privy to that conversation, so details are slimmer than a piece of paper. Still, Larian is hoping you'll forget about all that, as that studio has prepared an Advent calendar for us all to go through as a nice little winter distraction.

Larian shared word of the calendar with a tongue in cheek little video with the entire company thanking fans and wishing them a happy holiday season. It also featured senior communications developer Aoife Wilson picking up a present with a big ole label that reads "Larian's Next Game," though before we got to see what's inside it CEO Swen Vincke rugby tackles her out the way. "Sorry about that! Uh, no. This thing? It needs a lot more time in the oven," Vincke said in the video himself. "By the time it's going to be finished it's going to be so big," Vincke exclaimed. "For the time being? You're going to have to wait."

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

The Advent calendar itself so far has three days worth of activities to check out, though so far they're all just very simple jigsaw puzzles. Once you put it together, you get some lovely art from across the studio's games and some details about what the art is of. Nothing fancy, but a nice opportunity to get some new background art for your PC, and there's something new every day until Christmas Eve! And definitely not a sign of what's to come, so don't even try to take a peak.