While you wait for The Witcher 4, a bunch of former CD Projekt Red devs hope to get you interested in what they're working on with a title reveal and a promise of a proper showcase

Rebel Wolves isn't quite ready to show you what it's working on yet, but a small teaser has revealed the name of its first game.

It's been a couple of years since Rebel Wolves, a team composed of former Witcher and Cyberpunk devs, revealed itself, but it sounds like the new team is finally ready to show off what it's working on… next month. Following the announcement in October that Bandai Namco would be publishing Rebel Wolves' first title, the Elden Ring publisher shared a title reveal trailer today, announcing that the game will be called The Blood of Dawnwalker. There was a fancy logo shown off too, though I'm not exactly convinced of the title just yet - it's a bit generic sounding honestly, but the trailer had more to say at the very least.

"Join us under the full wolf moon for the game reveal event," the trailer shares. "The world needs what it fears." I've no idea what that last line means, but I can explain that the full wolf moon bit means there will be a proper reveal of the game on January 13, almost exactly a month away, and the next scheduled day for a full moon (it's a full moon today too, so an obviously purposely timed announcement here). That'll be at 1pm PST/ 4pm EST/ 10pm CET, though the trailer doesn't explain whether any gameplay will be shown off, or if it'll just be a cinematic trailer.

The YouTube video's description explains that "The Blood of Dawnwalker is the first chapter of Rebel Wolves’ brand new role-playing saga - a single-player open-world dark fantasy action-RPG with a strong focus on story and narrative," which could easily be how you'd describe The Witcher too, so the devs have clearly stuck to what they know. Well, the title might be a bit naff, but maybe a strong trailer will be the hook that it needs! I'll find it in a month, let's just see if it can tide fans over until The Witcher 4 comes out.