Don't expect to play The Witcher remake or Cyberpunk 2077's sequel anytime soon, as CD Projekt Red says The Witcher 4 is "the most advanced" of its projects

CD Projekt Red fans will probably want to prepare themselves for The Witcher 4, as that's what the developer is furthest along on.

These days, CD Projekt Red has quite a lot on its plate. There's that Cyberpunk 2077 sequel, which isn't in production just yet, but work has started on it (and it's added some big names to it too). The developer also has a few Witcher titles in development, like Project Sirius, and Project Canis Majoris, both of which have kept mostly quiet so far. But the big one everyone is waiting on is Polaris, or The Witcher 4, which is supposed to be entering production later this year. With all of these projects on the way, there's obviously questions about which ones are being prioritised, and according to Cyberpunk 2077 sequel director Pawel Sasko, unsurprisingly, The Witcher 4 is the next big focus for CD Projekt Red.

Sasko recently made an appearance on the Flow Games podcast, where he explained that most of the studio's projects are in the "early stages." What that says to me is "yes they're coming, no we won't have anything to show for a while," so I would stay patient with them. However, Sasko did reaffirm that The Witcher 4 should be fully kicking into production soon, saying, "The only difference is the Polaris project, so the new Witcher saga, that will enter production. That is the most advanced of all of those." This really isn't all that much of a surprise, as back in May CD Projekt Red provided an update on how many of its staff are working on various projects, with 407 team members working on Polaris, or The Witcher 4, as of the end of April, 2024.

Interestingly, Sasko also noted that The Molasses Flood, the team behind the aforementioned Project Sirius (which doesn't seem to be going entirely smoothly) is working with the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel directly in the new Boston-based studio he's heading up. All in all, it sounds like you'll still be waiting a while before seeing anything concrete from CD Projekt Red about any of its projects, so I hope you've got a Cyberpunk or Witcher 3 replay planned.