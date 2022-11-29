The Witcher Remake will be open-world, according to CDPR report

CD Projekt Red recently revealed that the much-anticipated The Witcher Remake will be an open-world game as per its financial reports for Q3, 2022.

As per the report, CDPR states that The Witcher Remake is a “story-driven, single player open-world RPG - a modern reimagining of 2007’s The Witcher.” This is a slight update on what we first learnt when The Witcher Remake was announced.

Does The Witcher 3 really need a next-gen upgrade?

Back in early October, CDPR happened to unveil a whole host of projects that it intends to work on over the coming years. The Witcher Remake was one of them, alongside a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077, a free next-gen upgrade for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, a whole new Witcher game, and an entirely new IP.

It’s safe to say that fans of CDPR’s work, specifically The Witcher, are in for plenty of surprises over the coming months while these projects continue to be developed.

The Witcher Remake is currently in the hands of Fool’s Theory, who have worked on Seven, and provided support on Outriders, Divinity Original Sin 2, and Baldur’s Gate, to name a few. Fool’s Theory is no stranger to The Witcher series either, where “veteran Witcher series staff are involved,” according to the original announcement of the remake.

As for where development is right now, we aren’t too sure. Details regarding how far along the remake is are few and far between. As of right now, aside from the new detail given by financial reports that The Witcher Remake is going to be open-world, all we know is that the game is being remade in Unreal Engine 5.

