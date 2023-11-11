Geralt rises again: Doug Cockle lends his voice to our favorite Witcher in Netflix's upcoming animated film

Netflix is developing a new animated film set in The Witcher franchise.

Titled Sirens of The Deep, Doug Cockle will reprise the role of Geralt from The Witcher series video games. A couple of stars from the live-action show will also lend their voices to the film: Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey, who star as Yennefer of Vengerberg and Jaskier, respectively. Christina Wren will voice a new character named Essi Daven.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep official teaser trailer

“I am super excited to announce my return to the world of The Witcher voicing Geralt of Rivia once again,” Cockle told Netflix. “I’m thrilled to be able to share this next chapter of the White Wolf’s journey with fans of the Witcher universe. Mire taedh aen stráede.”

Based on the short story A Little Sacrifice by The Witcher author Andrzej Sapkowski, the film is set between Episodes 5 and 6 of The Witcher Season 1.

Here is the synopsis, courtesy of Netflix:

"In Sirens of the Deep, Geralt of Rivia is hired to investigate a series of attacks in a seaside village and finds himself drawn into a centuries-old conflict between humans and merpeople. He must count on friends, old and new, to solve the mystery before the hostilities between the two kingdoms escalate into an all-out war."

The first teaser for the new film was shown during Geeked Week 2023, which runs through the weekend.

The Withcer: Sirens of the Deep official announcement teaser

Sirens of the Deep was written by The Witcher series writers Mike Ostrowski and Rae Benjamin and produced by The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich. Author Sapkowski serves as the creative consultant.

Kang Hei Chul, who served as a storyboard artist on The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf, acts as director. It is in development with South Korean animation studio Studio MIR, which was behind The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf as well as The Legend of Korra and Voltron: Legendary Defender.

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep will air on Netflix in late 2024.