CD Projekt announces Cyberpunk 2077 sequel and multiple Witcher projects in the works

CD Projekt announced today in a strategy update for investors that it has a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 in the works along with three Witcher projects and one new IP.

First up, it was announced that a sequel to Cyberpunk 2077 is in development. Going by Project Orion at present, the game will "prove the full power and potential of the Cyberpunk universe," and is to be developed by CD Projekt Red.

Watch on YouTube CD Projekt Group Strategy Update

The company also confirmed The Molasses Flood, the indie studio it acquired in October 2021, is working on Project Sirius, an "innovative take on The Witcher universe." The project will tell an "unforgettable story for existing Witcher fans and new audiences." It is currently in pre-production.

There's also Project Polaris, a story-driven open-world RPG built on the legacy of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. In pre-production, the game is being developed by CD Projekt Red and is the start of a new Witcher trilogy. All three games in the trilogy are expected to be delivered within six years following the Polaris release.

Another Witcher project is also in the works. Called Project Canis Majoris, it is a story-driven, single-player open-world RPG set within The Witcher universe and contracted to be developed by a third party studio led by ex-Witcher veterans.

Finally, CDP revealed it is expanding its library with a third IP distinct from Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher franchises. In development under the codename Project Hadar, it went into the conceptual phase in late 2021 and is being developed 100% internally.

Further information was not provided on the projects, but it sounds like a busy time ahead at CDP.