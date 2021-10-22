CD Projekt has acquired the studio behind The Flame in the Flood

CD Projekt has announced the acquisition of US-based developer The Molasses Flood - the studio responsible for The Flame in the Flood and Drake Hollow.

Founded in Boston in 2014 by Bioshock, Halo, Guitar Hero, and Rock Band series veterans, The Molasses Flood will be working closely with CD Projekt Red, but will retain its identity and will not be merged with existing teams.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

“We’re always on the lookout for teams who make games with heart,” said Adam Kicinski, president and joint CEO of CD Projekt.

“The Molasses Flood share our passion for video game development, they’re experienced, quality-oriented, and have great technological insight. I’m convinced they will bring a lot of talent and determination to the Group.”

“From the inception of The Molasses Flood, it was our goal to create games that touch and inspire people,” said studio head Forrest Dowling. “When CD Projekt approached us about the possibility of working together, we saw an incredible opportunity to reach a much wider audience through a collaboration with a company we love, creating games in worlds we love.

“We could not be more excited to continue our mission with the support of CD Projekt and their incredibly talented team.”

The Molasses Flood will be working on its own project which is based on one of CD Projekt’s IPs. Details about the project will be announced in the future.