Xbox Games with Gold March - The Flame in the Flood, Sacred 2 Fallen Angel, more

Microsoft has announced the Games with Gold offerings for the month of March.

Also available for Game Pass Ultimate members, the games are The Flame in the Flood, Sacred 2 Fallen Angel, SpongeBob’s Truth or Square, and Street Power Soccer.

The Flame in the Flood will be available March 1 to 31. In it, a girl and her dog journey on foot and by raft through the backwaters of post-societal America. Here, you will scrounge for resources, craft tools, try to evade vicious wildlife and more, and it features a rather incredible soundtrack in our opinion.

From March 16 to April 15, Super Power Soccer will be available. The game allows you to try tricks, play in over-the-top game modes and playgrounds, and unleash your superpowers. In the game, you will face off against street legends or your friends to determine who will "claim the crown" of the Street King.

Sacred 2 Fallen Angel will arrive on March 1 and stick around until March 15. The action RPG is a prequel, and is set 2,000 years before the events of Sacred. In it, a power struggle is raging between two factions within the High Elves. It takes place in a fantasy setting, and power metal band Blind Guardian wrote the theme song and also make an appearance as in-game characters.

The fourth game to be made availabe will be SpongeBob’s Truth or Square on March 16. Hanging around until March 31, the game finds SpongeBob having lost the Krabby Patty secret formula. With your help and the help of Bikini Bottom inhabitants, SpongeBob will use Plankton’s memory machine to retrace "the happiest moments of his life" in order to find the formula.

Gold and Ultimate members have until February 28 to get their hands on current offerings Broken Sword 5: The Serpent’s Curse and Band of Bugs. Aerial Knight’s Never Yield will be avaialble until March 15.